Vestavia native, marble sculptor to discuss latest piece at OLLI event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Craigger Browne. “The Warmth of Enlightenment,” a marble sculpture created by Vestavia Hills native Craigger Browne, depicts the moment Helen Keller discovered the power of sign language with Anne Sullivan. Brown will discuss this piece Oct. 26 during an Osher Lifetime Learning Institute program at the Homewood Public Library.

After graduating from the University of Montevallo with a degree in graphic design, Vestavia Hills native Craigger Browne knew he didn’t want to be stuck behind a desk all day.

“It was a choice if I wanted to sit at a keyboard or really work with my hands,” Browne said.

Browne, a graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, traveled to France to carve limestone, eventually becoming an assistant professor at a university. He later went to Italy to work with marble at Studio Nicoli, a 400-year-old studio that has since closed.

Browne came back to Alabama, and in 2011 he learned about the Sylacauga Marble Festival when he was asked if he would create a piece for the city.

“I looked all over the world for happiness and didn’t realize it was in my backyard,” Browne said.

Browne is now the artist-in-residence for the city of Sylacauga and works in the middle of town, which he said is accessible to residents. His work is featured on five of the seven continents.

On Oct. 26, Browne will be at the Homewood Public Library to discuss one of his latest pieces for a program facilitated by the Greater Birmingham chapter of the Osher Lifetime Learning Institute (OLLI).

The single-session event, which will be from 1-2:30 p.m., is titled “From Miracles to Mockingbirds: Spirituality in Sculptural Marble Art.” Browne will discuss his piece, “The Warmth of Enlightenment,” which shows the scene between Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan at the well when Keller discovered the use of sign language.

“It’s more than what you see,” Browne said. “It’s about combining both craftsmanship and creativity. Without the two, there’s really no success.”

Events like this are part of OLLI’s mission to provide continual education, focusing on senior citizens, marketing chair Glenn Morgan said. OLLI has 120 chapters across the United States, all of which are affiliated with universities. The Greater Birmingham chapter is affiliated with the University of Alabama’s College of Continuing Studies.

Browne’s class will provide a new, unique chance for attendees to learn from a renowned sculptor, Morgan said.

“It’s not something that you see everyday,” Morgan said.

OLLI classes are fun and provide social opportunities as well, Morgan said. Taking the classes helps keep people mentally active, which Morgan said has been shown to slow down natural cognitive decline.

Browne also has a piece on display at the Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville: a tribute to Harper Lee, author of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

At the event, Browne will show and discuss his work through a slideshow and lecture.

Alabama has world-class marble, Browne said, with the product from Sylacauga in use at places like the United States Supreme Court and the Lincoln Memorial. The quality is similar to the marble found in Italy, he said.

“The beauty of marble is you can really get so many different textures,” Browne said. “... Marble has a special feel that limestone doesn’t. It’s a lot softer than working in granite.”

Sculpting, Browne said, gives him many tools to create emotion and feel from his work.

