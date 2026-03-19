Vestavia Hills soprano in finals at Metropolitan Opera House

× Expand Photo from Elizabeth Hanje Facebook page Elizabeth Hanje, a graduate of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is one of 10 finalists in the Metropolitan Opera Laffonte Competition in New York City.

From local stages in Vestavia Hills to one of the most iconic opera houses in the world, 23-year-old soprano Elizabeth Hanje is hitting a high note few young performers ever reach.

Hanje, a Vestavia Hills High School graduate, has been named one of 10 finalists in the prestigious Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition, rising above a pool of more than 1,400 applicants nationwide. She will compete in the grand finals this Sunday, March 22, at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

The competition is widely regarded as a launching pad for emerging opera talent, aimed at discovering and supporting the next generation of professional singers. For Hanje, the milestone marks another step in a rapidly ascending career.

She began classical voice training at age 15 with Pelham-based voice teacher Heather Batey and quickly distinguished herself, earning top honors in state and regional competitions early in her development. After high school, she continued her training at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in music in 2024.

Since then, Hanje won first place in the Houston Grand Opera’s Eleanor McCollum Competition Concert of Arias, securing a place in its renowned Butler Studio. She has performed in multiple productions with the company, including “Porgy and Bess,” “Suor Angelica,” and “Hansel and Gretel.”

In 2025, Hanje further honed her craft as an apprentice singer with the Santa Fe Opera, where she received the Outstanding First-Year Apprentice Award.

Praised by industry professionals for her powerful voice and musical insight, Hanje is quickly emerging as a soprano to watch.