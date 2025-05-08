Vestavia Hills' Rosenberger and her dog earn spot on U.S. agility world team

× Expand Photo from Viveka Rosenberger Facebook page Viveka Rosenberger and her sheltie, Monty, earned a spot on the U.S. agility world team and will represent the United States in Sweden in September at the FCI Agility World Championships.

Vestavia Hills resident Viveka Rosenberger and her sheltie, Monty, have earned a spot on the American Kennel Club’s U.S. agility world team and will be representing the United States in Sweden on Sept. 17-21 at the FCI Agility World Championships.

Rosenberger and Monty outperformed a field of the top 18 competitors in the intermediate division at the American Kennel Club’s world team tryouts, held April 26-28 at Purina Farms in St. Louis.

They also had standout performances at the AKC National Agility Championships in March in Tulsa, Oklohama, where she and Monty finished second among hundreds of the country’s top teams.

Rosenberger and Monty were alternates for the U.S. team at the European Open in 2023 and alternates again for the 2024 European team in England.

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams,” Rosenberger said. “Just keep fighting.”

Dogs that compete in the American Kennel Club agility competitions race against the clock to navigate an intricate obstacle course filled with jumps, tunnels, weave poles and more, all while showcasing their speed, focus and teamwork with their handler.

Each run is a test of precision, athleticism and communication, where even a fraction of a second can mean the difference between victory and a near-miss. Agility is open to dogs of all breeds and sizes, promoting healthy exercise, mental stimulation and a deep bond between dog and owner.