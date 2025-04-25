Vestavia Hills resident David Chen running for state auditor

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Chen David Chen of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is a candidate for Alabama state auditor.

Derek Chen, an attorney who lives in Vestavia Hills, this week announced his candidacy for state auditor.

The primary election for state auditor is May 26, 2026, and the general election is Nov. 3, 2026.

Chen received his undergraduate degree from Hope College, a small Christian college in Michigan, before receiving a law degree from the Cumberland School of Law and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alabama. He practices law in Jefferson County.

In a press release, Chen said he is “laser-focused” on a few core issues: accountability, transparency and government efficiency.

“As Alabamians, we not only deserve but demand transparency and efficiency with our tax dollars,” Chen said. “I am running for state auditor to ensure that our government is accountable to the people first and foremost.”

Chen said he was an early supporter of President Trump’s 2016 presidential bid and has remained a staunch supporter ever since.

“I have supported his America First agenda since day one,” Chen said in the release. “As auditor, I will put Alabama taxpayers first on day one. DOGE has created a lot of energy nationally, and just like D.C., Montgomery could use a reality check.”

Chen was born in the United States to legal immigrants from Taiwan. He said he believes this gives him a unique perspective on the importance of being a citizen and being watchful for government overreach.

“I always tell people that the most important public office is being an informed citizen,” he said. “As Americans, we should never take our freedoms for granted. Fighting back against government overreach is not theoretical for me. It is a civic responsibility. My family escaped the threat of communism, and thankfully, I escaped socialist California for the free state of Alabama.”

See Chen’s campaign website and Facebook page.