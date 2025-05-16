Vestavia Hills Police Foundation hosting luncheon to honor U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover, at the National Computer Forensics Institute in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The Vestavia Hills Police Foundation is planning a luncheon to honor U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The luncheon will be held at the Vestavia Country Club at 400 Beaumont Drive at 11:45 a.m. Tickets cost $200 per person or $1,500 for a table that seats eight people. The foundation also is selling gold and platinum sponsorship packages for $2,500 and $5,000. Proceeds will benefit the foundation.

To buy tickets, go to http://bit.ly/43YM4xN or mail a check to VHPF, 732 Montgomery Highway, PMB 415, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216.

For more information or to join the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation, call 205-222-8537 or email vhpfndn@gmail.com.