Vestavia Hills library board member finds success despite epilepsy

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kevin Archer sits on the front steps at his home Sept. 30. Archer lives with epilepsy while continuing to work at Google Cloud, as well as volunteering in numerous community organizations.

Kevin Archer began having small seizures when he was young, and as he got older, the problem continued to worsen, leading him to be diagnosed with epilepsy.

Archer learned about his triggers quickly: exhaustion and dehydration, among others.

With time and with medication, Archer was able to get his epilepsy under control, and he overcame the challenge to succeed despite his diagnosis.

Archer recently got a job working for Google Cloud, where he works to “solve problems with a massive amount of data.” He also serves on the Public Radio Board, the Vestavia Hills Library Board and is on the board of the Epilepsy Foundation’s Alabama chapter.

Archer said medicine today is much more targeted, and he and others with epilepsy are able to see specialists versus general neurologists. Each time he sees a doctor, he’s grateful for how he’s been able to handle his diagnosis.

“I walk out feeling grateful because there’s always someone who deals with epilepsy in much larger ways,” Archer said.

Archer has learned that diet, rest and medicine play key roles in handling his epilepsy, which allows him to be involved in things like libraries, the foundation and public radio that mean a lot to him.

Books and public radio are “deeply personable” to him, he said, and have played a big role in his life. Epilepsy has as well, leading to his involvement with the foundation.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for education [about epilepsy],” Archer said.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, 1 in 10 people will have a seizure at some point in their lives, and 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy. November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, when the foundation and similar organizations work to like them work to raise awareness about the disease.

Archer said many people do not understand how to deal with epilepsy or how it can affect those who suffer from it, like kids who can’t take part in some school events or how younger people with epilepsy may lose their driver’s license and be unable to drive. This is a big problem in Vestavia, which does not offer much public transportation, Archer said.

“I think that there’s still a stigma about it,” Archer said. “We don’t invest enough into finding a cure.”

Archer said the foundation is working to solve that problem, working to raise awareness, educating others and putting a large percentage of their funds toward research for a cure. The foundation also helps families who are dealing with epilepsy, including linking them to support groups and other resources.

“It’s our obligation to lift up those around us,” Archer said.

Archer said part of why he joined Google is because the organization is about more than just revenue, but about creating a positive culture and making a difference in society.

Archer said for most people, they are able to live a mostly normal life, and managing epilepsy does get easier with time, though it can be challenging and requires commitment.

“It just becomes part of the cadence of your life,” Archer said. “You can’t become complacent. Listen to your body.”

For more information about the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama, visit epilepsyalabama.org, call 1-800-332-1000 or find them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.