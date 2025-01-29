Vestavia Hills HIgh School Class of 1985 planning 40-year reunion

× Expand Photo courtesy of Katherine Gorham Members of the Vestavia Hills HIgh School Class of 1985

The Vestavia Hills High School Class of 1985 is planning a 40-year reunion on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Uptown Cantina in Birmingham.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the rooftop of the restaurant at 2301 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. The cost is $65 per person and includes dinner and music. There will be a cash bar as well.

To register for the reunion, go to https://tinyurl.com/VHHS1985. The registration deadline is Feb. 8. Class members are asked to provide updated information even if they elect not to attend and are encouraged to join the class’s Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/vhhs1985.