Vestavia Hills Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama Members of Girl Scout Troop 30672 with the Little Free Library they installed at McCallum Park.

Eight members of Girl Scout Troop 30672 in Vestavia Hills recently earned the Bronze Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can achieve, by planning, building and installing a Little Free Library at McCallum Park in Vestavia Hills.

The Girl Scouts in the troop take turns monthly to restock the Little Library, if needed. The Little Library contains books for adults and children, and patrons are invited to take a book home, keep it for as long as they choose and return it when they are finished.

Girl Scouts earning the Bronze Award include Alise Caputo, Abbey Gray, Ruby Kay Harris, Macy Hudson, Lexie Missildine, Lauren Simpson, Ruby Utz and Adele Worthington. They were recognized at the annual Court of Awards on May 5.

Working as a team, the Girl Scouts observed needs in their community, chose a project to work on together, made a plan for their project and then put the plan into action. They visited Vestavia Hills City Hall and met with the mayor to discuss their project and get permission to install it at McCallum Park.

Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jason Burnett assisted with finding a site in the park and installing the Little Library.

Submitted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama