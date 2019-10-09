Vestavia Hills Garden Club hosting annual fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carol Ann Morrison. Vestavia Hills Garden Club members Bromleigh Naftel (left), Judy Leesburg (center) and Mandy Adams (right) at the annual Bid'n Buy.

Vestavia Hills Garden Club will be hosting its annual fundraiser, Bid'n Buy, on Thursday, Nov. 14 at Vestavia Country Club. There will be a Silent Auction with one-of-a-kind packages to bid on, including a Spa Package, A Night on the Town, Theatre Night and Let's Go to the Beach! The Live Auction, with Kay Yeager returning as Auctioneer.

The event will feature homemade meals, desserts, casseroles, soups and stews to use for the upcoming holiday season. The event also features Sybil Treasures, which will be selling hand-crafted, beautiful jewelry, table runners, garden art and vintage china and linens.

The auction begins at 10 a.m., with lunch served at 11:45 a.m. Reservations are $30 and can be made by calling 205-222-1817. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 7. All proceeds benefit the Sybil Temple Foundation which maintains the structure and grounds at Sybil Temple.

Submitted by Carol Ann Morrison.