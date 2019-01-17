Vestavia Hills Civitan Club expands reach in community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Civitan Club. After nearly disbanding four years ago, the Vestavia Hills Civitan Club has grown to be close to the largest Civitan Club in the state. The Vestavia club supports projects within the city that focus on providing change for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Four years ago, the Vestavia Hills Civitan Club was almost shut down due to a lack of involvement. But Drayton Cosby, current club president, and a few other members decided to revive it and help it grow to become one of the largest civitan clubs in the state.

“Today, we have about 45 members and we’re very close to being the largest in the state,” Cosby said.

The club is a branch of Civitan International, which is also headquartered in Birmingham. The organization works globally with community service groups that promote fundraising and service to people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The global group was started in Birmingham in 1917, celebrating its centennial in 2017, and is now 30,000 members strong across more than 35 countries, according to the organization’s website.

“The message of good citizenship rooted in compassion, service and respect for people in need is just as important today as it was on our first day more than a century ago,” the organization’s website stated on their century of service.

Not only does the club provide community service and fundraising, but also research with the Civitan International Research Center that conducts research for develop issues like autism, Rett syndrome, Down syndrome and more. Disabilities like these affect one in six people worldwide, and each branch of the organization helps fund the program.

“From the most challenging of the spectrum to the lightest,” Cosby said. “I would define that [intellectual disabilities] as anything that hinders the learning process and mental health.”

He included examples from autism and Down syndrome to dyslexia and drug abuse.

The Vestavia club supports projects within the city that focus on providing change for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They have traditionally partnered or produced smaller projects like Wing Ding, Glenwood Inc., Help the Hills and more.

The projects help with disabilities from cystic fibrosis with Wing Ding to autism with Glenwood Inc. The club also looks for volunteer opportunities that aid in projects such as building handicap accessible ramps around the city or helping with bingo at Morningside of Vestavia Hills, a facility that specializes in working with those who have memory conditions, such as Alzheimer’s.

“We got just a really diverse group of members. Most of them live in Vestavia Hills, business people, city leaders, mayor, Rusty Weaver on the city council, Sen. Waggoner …,” said Cosby. “So it’s a really great organization, it’s a great way to connect with people and we really try to work close with the city and provide volunteers.”

The club meets once a month to discuss projects and also listen to speakers ranging from city officials to area nonprofits and sports officials. Some of the guest speakers include Eli Gold, radio speaker for University of Alabama football team; the late Mike Slive, former commissioner for the SEC; Greg McElroy former American football quarterback of the NFL; and actor Steve Shaw.

The club is now working on larger projects that are still in the planning stages but are looking to be ready by 2019. Cosby credits giving the club over to God as cause to their growth, attributing prayer for the revival and strength of the club.

“We’re very prayerful,” Cosby said. “Especially at that time, when you’re at a low point, we pray to be a stronger group, to have larger numbers. We pray that our club can flourish, not only that, but that we can help serve people in the community and just be the hands and feet of Jesus to do that.”

Cosby said they are always looking for help and hopes the group continues to grow. The organization now has a website, vestaviacivitan.org, for information about the club and also a Facebook page. More information on Civitan International can be found on their website, civitan.org.