Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Announces Business of the Year Awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa Christopher. Philadelphia Baptist Church was named the 2019 Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year – Service. Pastor Cory Varden stands with chamber executive director Karen Odle, Chair of the Board Gary Jordan and Vice Chair of Business Development Jeff Florio.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce awarded Donatos Pizza and owner, Robert Sullivan, the 2019 Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year – Retail and Philadelphia Baptist Church the 2019 Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year – Service.

“Donatos Pizza stands out for many reasons, but their sense of community and dedication to the City of Vestavia Hills, along with absolutely delicious food, make this local pizza shop such a staple in our community,” said Lisa Christopher with the chamber.

"We want to make everybody feel this is their hometown pizza place," Sullivan said. “We think that everyone in Vestavia Hills would agree, Donatos Pizza has greatly surpassed that goal.“

It’s the numerous youth sports teams that Donatos and Sullivan have sponsored over the years, his partnership with the school system and his involvement in community events such as National Night Out that were considered when choosing Donatos for this award,” Christopher said.

Sullivan said he was surprised to receive the award.

“We have many incredible businesses that give so much to the community,” Odle said. “Robert Sullivan and his team from Donatos is a great example of the fantastic businesses that make such a difference in Vestavia Hills. They are indeed vested in the community and in turn, the community supports them.”

Next, the chamber leadership surprised Philadelphia Baptist Church’s Pastor of Preaching and Vision Cory Varden with the service award.

“Philadelphia Baptist Church has done so many wonderful things to serve the Vestavia Hills community, and strives to make service a key part of their overall mission,” Christopher said.“ Pastor Cory Varden serves as a great example of dedication to service, currently serving bi-vocationally, also working as a project manager for a local construction company.

Specifically, Philadelphia Baptist Church helped the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce serve the community by hosting this year's Back 2 School in the Hills Event. With our usual event location under construction, Philadelphia Baptist Church offered their newly renovated space for the annual community event.

“It’s been said that the light that shines the farthest shines brightest nearest home,” Varden said.“We want to be a church that shines the love of Christ to the far reaches of the planet which we believe compels us to shine brightly at home. This is recognition of the church’s faithfulness in that regard. PBC is grateful for God placing us where we are, and we are exceedingly grateful for the ways he has allowed us to serve Vestavia Hills. Thank you so much for this honor.”

Odle said Varden and others at Philadelphia Baptist Church have done a phenomenal job of reaching out to the community and opening their doors to various groups in an effort to “truly let their light shine.”

“We are so proud of the growth and the intentionality with which they serve their community,” Odle said. “They have been wonderful community partners.”

Submitted by Lisa Christopher.