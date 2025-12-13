Vestavia Hills Best of 2025: 5 stories we loved

by

Some made us smile. Some made the past feel present. And all five reminded us why hyperlocal matters — not just for the facts, but for the feeling. These were the stories that anchored community memory, carried emotional weight or simply gave readers a reason to pause and share.

"Sara Wuska, Vestavia’s grand lady" (by Emily Reed): Part of our year-long Vestavia at 75 series, Wuska was the first and only woman mayor (1984-88). Founding school-board member. Champion of senior transit and straight-talk governance. At 94, Wuska’s imprint is everywhere — from the “Report from the Mayor” notes she mailed by hand to the habits of service leaders still emulated.

"Picklr arrives on U.S. 31" (by Loyd McIntosh): The former Sprouts space didn’t stay a sore spot. With a city-backed incentive deal and private investment, The Picklr opened in May with 10 indoor courts, a pro shop and food — instantly giving club teams and rec players a weatherproof home base.

"Class of 2025: Born into virtual, graduating IRL" (by Emily Reed): Born to the iPhone, tempered by a pandemic, graduating into an AI-shaped economy. Our seniors turned disruption into perspective — and reminded adults that face-to-face still matters.

"Football, Fashion & Fun" (by Kelli S. Hewett): A runway-meets-gridiron moment where kids with Down syndrome were the stars. Confidence, community and contagious smiles. The photos said the quiet part loud: joy belongs at the center.

"Annexations explained" (by Tim Stephens): Liberty Park’s bold leap in 1992 and Cahaba Heights’ two-to-one referendum in 2002 didn’t just redraw a map; they rewired identity and tax base. Our primer put the history in one place as part of the Vestavia at 75 series.