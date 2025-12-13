Vestavia Hills Best of 2025: 5 stories we loved

Some made us smile. Some made the past feel present. And all five reminded us why hyperlocal matters — not just for the facts, but for the feeling. These were the stories that anchored community memory, carried emotional weight or simply gave readers a reason to pause and share.

× Expand Photo by Emily Reed Sara Wuska smiles in this portrait taken at her home in summer 2025. Now 94, Wuska’s mark on the city’s history predates its incorporation in 1950, extending to today. From serving on the school board, to serving as the city’s first woman mayor and continuing beyond her term as an active, engaged citizen, Wuska has helped shape life in Vestavia Hills for decades.

"Sara Wuska, Vestavia’s grand lady" (by Emily Reed): Part of our year-long Vestavia at 75 series, Wuska was the first and only woman mayor (1984-88). Founding school-board member. Champion of senior transit and straight-talk governance. At 94, Wuska’s imprint is everywhere — from the “Report from the Mayor” notes she mailed by hand to the habits of service leaders still emulated.

× Expand Photo from The Picklr website People watch a pickleball match at a location of The Picklr pickleball complex in another state.

"Picklr arrives on U.S. 31" (by Loyd McIntosh): The former Sprouts space didn’t stay a sore spot. With a city-backed incentive deal and private investment, The Picklr opened in May with 10 indoor courts, a pro shop and food — instantly giving club teams and rec players a weatherproof home base.

"Class of 2025: Born into virtual, graduating IRL" (by Emily Reed): Born to the iPhone, tempered by a pandemic, graduating into an AI-shaped economy. Our seniors turned disruption into perspective — and reminded adults that face-to-face still matters.

× Expand From left, co-hosts Chandler Herrero and Grace Davis of Vestavia Hills, fashion show co-founder Katherine McRee of Cahaba Heights and Missy Haughery, executive director of the Hoover-based nonprofit Down Syndrome Alabama, celebrate the money raised from the Football, Fashion & Fun event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

"Football, Fashion & Fun" (by Kelli S. Hewett): A runway-meets-gridiron moment where kids with Down syndrome were the stars. Confidence, community and contagious smiles. The photos said the quiet part loud: joy belongs at the center.

"Annexations explained" (by Tim Stephens): Liberty Park’s bold leap in 1992 and Cahaba Heights’ two-to-one referendum in 2002 didn’t just redraw a map; they rewired identity and tax base. Our primer put the history in one place as part of the Vestavia at 75 series.