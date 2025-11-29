Vestavia Hills Best of 2025: 5 people who moved the needle

× Expand Emily Featherston

Some moved budgets. Some moved people. Some moved the finish line — literally. Across civic life, athletics, education and national spotlights, these five Vestavia Hills figures didn’t just make news in 2025. They made a difference. Each one left a distinct mark on the community — stitching the past to the future, connecting neighbors to causes or pushing the limits of what’s possible.

Mayor Ashley Curry: Steady on the throttle in a milestone year. Re-elected to a third term (86.7%-13.3%), Curry kept capital priorities on track while preaching — and practicing — fiscal discipline. Sales tax revenues climbed 5.25% to about $30 million, SSUT hit roughly $3.6 million and conservative budgeting pointed to a $1.75 million surplus. The city held its AAA credit ratings and logged 103 new construction permits.

Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman

Dr. Todd Freeman (superintendent): Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year. Freeman’s decisions on staffing, safety and strategy touched every kitchen table. In a community where schools are the civic religion, he kept the congregation focused, connected alumni through the 1Legacy push and reinforced the standard that drew families here in the first place.

Expand Photo courtesy of Mack Hopper/Miss America IP Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard

Abbie Stockard (Miss America, VHHS alum): A national crown with hometown roots. Work ethic, poise and service turned a prime-time moment into a Vestavia calling card for the next generation.

Expand Photo courtesy of University of North Carolina Former Vestavia Hills star Ethan Strand is stacking up collegiate track records at UNC.

Ethan Strand (track star): From Rebel lanes to the global stage. Strand broke NCAA indoor records in the mile and 3,000, then turned pro, finished runner-up at the U.S. championships in the 1500 and made his World Championships debut in Tokyo, advancing out of the heats.

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Ali Pilcher, a 1998 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, is running the school system’s 1Legacy campaign to build connections between the school system and community. She also in May will become president of Leadership Vestavia Hills and president of the Vestavia Hills PTO Council.

Ali Pilcher (schools and civic leader): The connector. Pilcher ran point on the district’s 1Legacy campaign, stepped into leadership with the PTO Council and Leadership Vestavia Hills, and was certified to the City Council (Place 4) for the next term. In a town that runs on relationships, she stitched classrooms, alumni and city life a little closer.