Vestavia HIlls Baptist Church administrative pastor to retire

After 34 years of dedicated service to the congregation of Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, Dennis Anderson is retiring as of March 2019. Anderson is a minister, teacher and licensed professional counselor. He holds the title of administrative pastor on the staff of Vestavia Hills Baptist Church. Dennis is married to Karen McGuire Anderson of Clanton, Alabama.

Born in Alpharetta, Georgia, Anderson grew up in Roswell, Georgia. After college and seminary, he served churches in Texas before moving to Birmingham to serve as minister of education at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church under the guidance of Dr. E. M. Arendall. During his time at Dawson, Dennis completed his doctor of education degree.

In 1985, Anderson was called to serve as minister of education and administration at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church alongside beloved pastor, Dr. Otis Brooks. Highlights of the church’s accomplishments under Anderson’s leadership include:

Adopted a master plan for facilities and property development

Raised more than $5.7 million for capital improvements

Led the church in the construction of a choir suite, preschool and children’s educational building and student activities building, as well as updating the Fellowship Hall

Led the church to purchase the Shades Crest Road property for a hospitality house

Served in various leadership roles through the Birmingham Baptist Association

Anderson has served in several notable civic organizations and activities, including the Rotary Club and Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. In 1996, he created Leadership Vestavia Hills, whose mission is to enhance the quality of leadership through networking relationships and educational experiences that inform, inspire and empower graduates to make a positive difference in the community. His contributions to his community earned him the 1997 Citizen of the Year for Vestavia Hills.

A retirement celebration is planned for Sunday, March 17 during the 10 a.m. Worship Service as well as an afternoon reception in the church’s Fellowship Hall, from 3 to 5 p.m. The church’s location is 2600 Vestavia Drive. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Submitted by Jennifer Cox