Vestavia Hills 2024 Newsmaker of the Year Finalist: Abbie Stockard

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard and Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith poses for a photo prior to the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo from Miss Alabama Facebook page MIss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard was crowned Miss Alabama 2024 at Samford University in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard thanks the city of Hoover for supporting her over the past year during a Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, June 17, 2024, as Hoover Council President John Lyda listens. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard lives in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard will be competing at the Miss America pageant in Orlando at the turn of the new year. She is an Auburn University student, studying nursing anesthesia, and her pageant platform is bringing awareness to cystic fibrosis. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, a native of Vestavia Hills, waves during the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Prev Next

As 2024 draws to a close, we’re highlighting some of the top newsmakers in Vestavia Hills from this year as part of our Newsmaker of the Year series. Today, we’re announcing one of our finalists: Abbie Stockard.

Stockard, a Vestavia Hills native and Auburn University student, won the hearts of the judges of the Miss Hoover 2024 competition in June 2023, and she took it to the next level in June 2024 when she was crowned Miss Alabama 2024.

The 21-year-old Auburn University student, who spends a lot of time spreading awareness about cystic fibrosis, raised $190,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in April with a roast of Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis.

Now, she’s headed to Miss America at the end of this month (Dec. 30-Jan. 5).

Check out some stories about her journey that shed light on the reasons she was chosen as a finalist for Vestavia Hills 2024 Newsmaker of the Year here, here and here.

We’ll name one more finalist before the actual Vestavia Hills Newsmaker of the Year will beannounced soon.