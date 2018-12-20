Vestavia gyms, church discuss New Year’s resolutions

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Planet Fitness of Vestavia Hills is located at the plaza level of the Vestavia Hills City Center.

New Year’s resolutions are a tradition when the calendar turns, with some people finding more success than others in keeping their commitments..

Perhaps the most popular New Year’s Resolution is to lose weight or simply get in better shape.

“Most gyms usually see an increase … between January and February,” said Joshua Burnham, a fitness trainer at Planet Fitness in Vestavia Hills.

Those resolutions don’t always last, however, as there is a drop-off around the holidays, spring break and summer, Burnham said.

Several factors will help determine whether someone will be able to maintain their resolution and achieve their goal, Burnham said.

The first is accountability, having someone checking on you to ensure you haven’t stopped trying to reach your goal. Without accountability, those seeking to be in better shape tend to “fizzle out” later in the year, Burnham said.

At Life Time Fitness in Liberty Park, a race to start the new year will help those seeking to get off on the right foot with their health. The Commitment Day 5K will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, and race director Danny Haralson said it gives participants a chance to start the year off right and gives them a target date.

There’s an old quote, Haralson said, that we are what we repeatedly do, and that mantra carries over to exercise. While gyms like Life Time Fitness see an increase around the New Year, it’s estimated 50 percent will quit, and 50 percent of those people will do so in the first month of the year, Haralson said.

To combat the temptation to quit, Haralson proposes a different approach.

“As opposed to a resolution, set a goal,” Haralson said. “I’m going to lose 10 pounds; how am I going to do it? I’m going to the gym twice a week.”

Fifteen to 20 percent of new attendees are really successful, with another 15 to 20 percent finding moderate success, Haralson said.

In order to maintain success, it’s important to enjoy working out, Haralson said.

“If we get them into the gym, they can see, ‘Wow, this can be fun,’” Haralson said.

Having that, along with the consistency of training and the accountability of workout partners, helps those trying to lose weight or get in better shape reach their goal, Haralson said.

“It’s helpful with a group,” Haralson said.

Another resolution some people make is to spend more time in church or join a religious organization.

Steve Browning, minister of community engagement at Shades Mountain Baptist Church, said some people are trying to make commitments and get “back on track” with their spiritual life around the New Year.

“If it’s just a checklist, it doesn’t stick,” Browning said.

Those that come through the church doors because of a significant event in their life tend to stay around, as their circumstances push them deeper into their faith, Browning said.

It’s nice for church staff, too, he said, as everyone tends to be at church on the same Sunday each year, giving staff a chance to meet new people.

“We’re just thrilled when people show up on Jan. 6 for whatever reason,” Browning said. “It’s a real exciting time for churches. We look forward to it.”