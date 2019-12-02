Vestavia Girl Scouts Build Prayer Labyrinth

× Expand Photo courtesy of Allie Hulcher. Members of Vestavia Girl Scout Troop 30172 pose for a photo after completing their prayer labyrinth for the Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

A prayer labyrinth built by Girl Scout Troop 30172 from Vestavia Hills was dedicated Sunday, November 24 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where the troop meets.

The Girl Scout Cadettes (girls in 6th, 7th and 8th grade) built the labyrinth as part of their Take Action project to complete their Outdoor Journey. The troop wanted to give back to the church while also contributing to their community in a way for others to enjoy the outdoors.

The purpose of a prayer labyrinth is to help direct one’s focus in prayer and meditation. The Girl Scouts researched different shapes and materials to use, visited another labyrinth and learned about their spiritual importance, decided on a site location and collected the materials and prepared the ground.

In addition to the 200 families who attend Ascension, there is a large preschool program at the church who utilizes the labyrinth. Community members often play on the church’s playground which is adjacent to the labyrinth, and the troop hopes that community members will also be able to benefit from the labyrinth.

Before their Take Action project, the troop went tent camping, hiking, stargazing, backpacking and cooking over a campfire as a part of their Girl Scouts Outdoor Journey. The girls completed these activities and earned badges at Oak Mountain State Park and Kanawahala Program Center, a Girl Scout camp property located in Chelsea.

Submitted by Allie Hulcher.