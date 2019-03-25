Vestavia Country Club recognized by Golf Digest

× Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Country Club was recognized by Golf Digest as one of the country’s best new private courses.

Vestavia Country Club members have access to one of America’s top golf venues.

A few months ago, “Golf Digest” magazine recognized VCC’s revamped, 18-hole course as the fourth-best new private golf course of 2018.

According to a “Golf Digest” article announcing the honor, selections were determined by a national panel of golf experts who played candidate courses throughout the year.

Panel members assessed courses on seven criteria: shot values, design variety, resistance to scoring, memorability, aesthetics, conditioning and ambience.

“It’s certainly something that caught us off-guard,” said Blanton Tessin, VCC head golf professional. “We were not really looking for that or expecting that, but when we got the call, it was certainly very humbling and just a credit to what our membership and course architect did for us.”

VCC reopened its 18-hole course in June 2018, after almost 17 months of renovation that cost around $6.5 million.

The club installed new irrigation systems to help control and retain water more efficiently, along with new zoysia grass. The grass requires less water than what previously existed and is better suited to withstand warm summer temperatures.

VCC also updated multiple greens, bunkers and a hole that sits on the club’s pond.

“We’ve got a course that’s much more sustainable, and it’s very country club friendly,” Tessin said. “I feel like there can be challenging shots for the better player and some easier shots for your novice.”

Lester George spearheaded the redesign, which also has garnered recognition from the American Society of Golf Course Architects.

Vestavia Country Club is at 400 Beaumont Drive. For more information, visit vestaviacc.com or call 823-2451.