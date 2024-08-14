Vestavia Belles taking applications for new members

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Beautification Board. Vestavia Belles The Vestavia Belles are an integral part of the city’s annual Dogwood Festival.

The Vestavia Belles, a group of high school sophomore, junior and senior girls who serve as junior hostesses for the city, are now taking applications for new members.

Applicants must be a resident of Vestavia Hills or attend Vestavia Hills High School and must be a sophomore or junior with a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA and, if selected, must be willing to serve one or two years, depending on their grade at the start of service.

The deadline to apply is 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Candidates may apply online here or submit a printed application form on the second floor of Vestavia Hills City Hall. For an application to be considered, the application must be filled out completely and signed by both the applicant and a parent or guardian, and the applicants must sign a copy of the Vestavia Belles covenants and code of conduct. Girls must have good character, a pleasant personality and enjoy the civic responsibility of serving the city and local charities.

Head shot photos also must be uploaded with online applications, or five wallet-size photos must be submitted with printed applications. Also, a copy of the girl’s most recent report card must be uploaded or attached. A $40 application fee may be paid by check to the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board, which serves as the sponsoring agency for the Belles.

If the girl registers online, checks must be mailed or delivered to: City of Vestavia Hills, Office of the Mayor, 2nd Floor, 1032 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216, Attention: Vestavia Belles.

Once applications are received, applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview that will be conducted on either Saturday, Oct. 5, or Sunday, Oct. 6, at Vestavia Hills City Hall. All applicants will be notified via the U.S. Postal Service about the outcome of their interview.

If selected, Vestavia Bells must maintain acceptable grades and commit to abide by the Belles’ code of conduct.

The Belles organization began in 1979. The girls support the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest during the summer months as guest readers and by registering participants for the summer reading program. They also serve as hostesses at I Love America Night, Dogwood Festival activities, Wing Ding (a charity event put on by Leadership Vestavia Hills), the holiday parade, Breakfast with Santa and the city’s tree lighting festival.

Vestavia Belles also conduct service projects for groups such as Food for Our Journey, which distributes leftover food to homeless and hungry people, and Glenwood, which helps children and adults with autism.

For more information, contact Vestavia Belle Chairwoman Rita Greene at ritagreeneal@att.ent or 205-317-7184.