Velidandla to compete in national chess tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Uma Velidandla. Sarvagna Velidandla took home a fifth place trophy in the U-18 category of the 2019 KCF All Girls National Chess Tournament, held in Chicago in April.

Vestavia Hills resident and chess enthusiast Sarvagna Velidandla has been invited to compete at the Dewain Barber Tournament of K-8 Champions, held Aug. 3-6 in Orlando during the 2019 U.S. Open. Only one youth from each state is nominated to compete.

Sarvagna was nominated based on her performance at the Alabama State Scholastic Chess Championship. She also recently took home a fifth place trophy in the U-18 category of the 2019 KCF All Girls National Chess Tournament in Chicago.

The Alabama Chess Federation notified Sarvagna and her family of her nomination in April and will provide a grant for travel and coaching expenses as she prepares for the national tournament.

