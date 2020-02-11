Unless U to host talent show at Lyric Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindy Cleveland. A flyer for the event with all the information.

Unless U Got Talent will be Saturday, February 29th at The Lyric Theatre. Students of Unless U are partnering with local celebrities, and together they will compete for the title of Unless U Got Talent Champions!

The Lochamy Brothers from Birmingham Mountain Radio will emcee the show. The celebrity judge panel includes CBS 42 Anchor Alissa Rothermich, Birmingham News journalist John Archibald, Fox 6 News Anchor Steve Crocker, and Mrs. Tennessee, Heather Kinder.

Students of Unless U are partnering with amazing locals that are passionate about serving the community and helping the students of Unless U shine. Some of the incredible acts include a stomp routine, a magic show, a hip-hop performance, and of course, a comedy routine.

Unless U is a non-profit organization committed to serving adults with developmental disabilities and their families through continuing education, life skills, and social skills. Their services create an environment that promotes independence. Unless U envisions a world where adults with developmental disabilities are not seen through the lens of their disability but rather through what they offer their community. One way Unless U creates this environment is by providing the students with an outlet to share their talents with the community.

This year the students will have that opportunity with Unless U Got Talent. Unless U currently operates out of Shades Mountain Baptist Church and serves more than 60 adults and their families.

Unless U launched a capital campaign, Unless U build, in November of 2018, to raise 1.6 million dollars for a new school building. Unless U has begun construction on their new facility in the heart of Vestavia, the structure will include multiple classrooms, a library, a lunchroom, a job skills classroom, a fine arts space, offices, and more.

This space will allow the non-profit to grow from serving 40 students a day to 75. Here the students will continue to grow in academics, life skills, social skills, job skills, and fine arts. The building will further the mission of Unless U by creating a university-like atmosphere for adults with developmental disabilities. Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and Mr. Jerry Duncan and his wife Karen Duncan graciously donated the property for Unless U’s new school.

Unless U Got Talent is a fundraiser to wrap up the Capital Campaign and help raise the remaining funds for the new school. General Admission tickets are $35, and VIP tickets are $75. Kids 12 and under can attend for free.

Unless U Got Talent is sponsored by Community Bank,Haynes Downward, LLP, Strategic Financial Partners, Bright Street Solutions, The CreekbaumGroup, Shipt and Tazikis.

Purchase your tickets today at www.unlessu.org/uugottalent.

For questions, please contact, Lindy Cleveland, director@unlessu.org.

Submitted by Lindy Cleveland.