Unless U holds first-ever talent show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindy Cleveland. M.O. Oliver, Jr. is presented with the first-ever Unless U Got Talent Award.

The students of Unless U, a nonprofit organization that creates a college-like atmosphere for students with intellectual disabilities, held their first-ever “Unless U Got Talent” event held at Birmingham’s historic Lyric Theatre. Students performed with local artists live on stage at the Historic Lyric Theatre to a nearly sold-out house of 700 people. The audience raised $47,000 for Unless U’s new school.

The event was sponsored by Cedar Creative, Community Bank, Haynes Downward, LLP, Strategic Financial Partners, Bright Street Solutions, The Creekbaum Group, Beth Hontzas Photography, Shipt and Tazikis.

A lineup of local celebrities served as judges: WBRC reporter Randi Hildreth, Mrs.Tennessee Heather Kinder, Journalist John Archibald and CBS 42 anchor, Alissa Rothermich. Will and Reed Lochamy from Birmingham Mountain Radio served as MC’s.

The student body of Unless U opened the show with a sign language performance of “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy Me. Sixteen students, along with their professional mentors, performed acts in gymnastics, live art, hip hop, song and sign language, karate, magic, stepping, Italian song, comedy, and gospel.

Audience participation included texting to give for their favorite act. The team that raised the most financial support for Unless U was awarded the “People’s Choice Award.” Student, Nick Lanzi, and Children’s of Alabama/UAB Cardiovascular Perfusionist, Joseph Timpa, took home this award with their rendition of an Italian Wedding song accompanied by Luke Juliano on Sax.

Student, M.O. Oliver, Jr and Mercedes Benz Quality Engineer, Lisa McAlpin, sang the gospel song, “Every Praise” by Hezekiah Walker. Votes were tallied, and M.O Oliver and Lisa McAlpin won the first-ever Unless U Got Talent Award.

Funds raised from the event went toward the Unless U Build Capital Campaign. The $1.6 million Capital Campaign is for a new school building. Unless U has begun construction on their new facility in the heart of Vestavia, the structure will include multiple classrooms, a library, a lunchroom, a job skills classroom, a fine arts space,offices, and more. This space will allow the non-profit to double in size and serve 120 students. Here, the students will continue to grow in academics, life skills, social skills,job skills, and fine arts. Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and Mr. Jerry Duncan and his wife Karen Duncan graciously donated the property for Unless U’s new school.

To Donate to Unless U Build, go to unlessu.org/donate.

Submitted by Lindy Cleveland.