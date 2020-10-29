Two Vestavia Hills students earn rank of Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marilyn Henry. From left to right: Josh Kaiser and Carson Hughes.

Two students from Vestavia Hills High School recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout through Dawson Church Troop 83.

Josh Kaiser achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in September 2020.

In Scouts, Josh’s leadership roles have included Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader, Chaplain’s Aide, Historian and Troop Guide. Josh’s journey to Eagle Scout includes 21 merit badges, Seabase High Adventure and Order of the Arrow.

Josh’s Eagle Scout project involved designing, building and installing heavy duty shelving units for the music ministry at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church. His project allowed the organization of instore supplies and other materials for mission trips, special worship services like candlelight and music for worship.

Josh is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School. His high school accomplishments include serving as a Vestavia Hills Ambassador, National Honor Society, Habitat for Humanity, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Honor Society and earning a 36 on the ACT. At church, Josh is a member of the Student Leadership Team, Dawson Chapel Choir, Chapel Choir Ensemble and has served in Ecuador multiple times on mission trips.

Josh’s parents are Boyd and Melissa Kaiser, his sister is Kate and his brother is Chase.

Carson Hughes achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in August of 2020.

Carson’s leadership roles in the troop included Patrol Leader, Assistant Patrol Leader, Quartermaster, Chaplain’s Aide, Instructor and Scribe. He earned 26 merit badges which qualified him to receive the Bronze Palms. Carson is a member of the Order of the Arrow and earned the Arrow of Light as a Cub Scout.

Carson completed many high adventure trips, including Sea Base and Philmont, on which he was the crew leader. For his Eagle Scout Project, Carson rebuilt the Native American Education Area at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The project included building a canoe from a solid log of sweet gum. The canoe weighs approximately 450 pounds. In addition, he made a traditional small drying rack, a large drying rack and a summer house, along with providing the gardens a bow and arrow, a blowgun and a gourd vase for use in educating the elementary schoolers who will visit the site.

Carson is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School. He represents the school as one of the SGA Chaplains, and is a member of the We The People Team.

His parents are Paul and Julie Hughes.

Another scout in the troop, Thomas Robinson of Homewood, also became an Eagle Scout.

Submitted by Marilyn Henry.