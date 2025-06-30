Tracy Bennett Smith grants wishes for state’s children

Expand Photo courtesy of Tracy Bennett Smith. Vestavia Hills resident Tracy Bennett Smith is CEO of Make-A-Wish Alabama.

There is something in the nature of Tracy Bennett Smith that has always been drawn to helping people. Maybe it was innate or perhaps it was seeing her parents show generosity with limited means as she was growing up. Whatever it is, the CEO of Make-A-Wish Alabama has made a career of helping others while serving with nonprofits in Birmingham.

Born and raised in Anniston, Smith, a Vestavia Hills resident, entered the nonprofit world in 1991 after a public relations internship at the Eye Foundation Hospital changed her career path.

“I ended up accidentally backing into a PR internship at the Eye Foundation Hospital years ago, and discovered the world of nonprofit,” she said.

Smith joined the organization, headquartered on U.S. 280 in Birmingham, in 2019 after being recruited from her previous role at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“I thought I worked for the best nonprofit, but I totally forgot about Make-A-Wish,” she said.

As CEO, she leads a team of 18 with offices across the state and a $5 million annual budget.

“The majority of my job is basically leading the senior leadership team, to empower them, to empower their team,” she said. “I always say, lead with kindness and empowerment.”

Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish grants life-changing experiences to children diagnosed with critical illnesses. Though many people associate it with terminal conditions, Smith said 80 to 85 percent of wish recipients survive their illnesses.

“We don’t use the word terminal illness anymore. We use the word critical illness,” she said. “A wish is not just a nice thing, but it absolutely can impact the child’s medical journey.”

The Alabama chapter became an official affiliate in 2012. Today, the nonprofit serves about 200 children annually but estimates there are more than 400 children newly diagnosed with critical illnesses each year across the state.

“So in terms of serving Alabama, we’re at between 50% and 60% capacity,” Smith said. “We probably are going to need to at least, at most, double that to truly serve this entire state.”

Smith has focused on team building, board development and outreach since taking the helm. When she started, the board had just four members; now it has 18. The organization is also supported by major fundraising efforts like the Trailblaze Challenge and an ongoing partnership with America’s Thrift Stores, which generates $1 million a year through donated goods.

One of the most powerful wishes Smith recalls came from a 15-year-old named Melody, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Rather than wish for something for herself, she asked for new uniforms for her high school marching band. The chapter rushed to fulfill the request before her passing.

“All she could think about was her community,” Smith said. “It was just, it affected all of us here at the chapter.”

Despite the sometimes emotional toll, Smith says she’s exactly where she’s meant to be.

“It is absolutely such a blessing and a joy to wake up every day and be able to call this a job,” she said. “We are able to bring hope and joy and strength to these children that are seeing their darkest days.”