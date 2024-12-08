Thousands turn out for 2024 Holiday in the Hills Parade in Liberty Park (photos)

1 of 44
The Grinch has a change of heart and hands out candy in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Santa Claus waves from atop a Vestavia Hills fire truck in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Bells girls service organization participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A dance studio participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Chili Dog was decked out as a reindeer for the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and friends pose for a photo on a trolley prior to the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, a native of Vestavia Hills, waves during the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The crew from Abenoja Orthodontics poses for a photo prior to the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
An entry in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Elizabeth and Evie Hurt are decked out in holiday gear for the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
An honor guard participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Cub Scout Pack 1 participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Representatives for ARC Realty participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills High School color guard participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Ms. Senior Alabama Sharon Pitts waves in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills Fire Department escorts Santa Claus in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Cub Scout Pack 1 participates in the Vestavia Hills Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Miss Vestavia Hills 2025 Evie Smith waves in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills High school majorettes and dance team participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills High School marching band participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Children ride on a trolley with Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
People hand out candy in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A family watches the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The student leadership teams from Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A dance studio participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
An entry in the Vestavia Hills Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Representatives for Two Men and a Truck participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Grinch digs in his bag during the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
StoneCreek Dental Care participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills High School majorettes participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills High School dance team participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Birmingham Martial Arts participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Vestavia Hills Girl Scouts participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Vestavia Hills Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley and police Chief Shane Ware ride on a trolley with Mayor Ashley Curry in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Thousands of people turned out for the 2024 Holiday in the Hills holiday parade at Liberty Park on Sunday afternoon.
Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department swift water rescue team that helped with hurricane and flooding relief efforts in Florida and North Carolina this year served as grand marshals at the front.
Dozens of other groups participated in the parade, including businesses, dance studios, Scouting groups, the Vestavia Hills High School marching band, Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, Ms. Senior Alabama Sharon Pitts, Miss Vestavia Evie Smith, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and friends, Vestavia Hills Lacrosse, Birmingham Martial Arts, the Vestavia Belles and even Santa Claus atop a Vestavia Hills fire truck.
The parade started at Liberty Park Middle School and worked its way through part of the Liberty Park neighborhood before looping back and ending up at the Liberty Park softball fields, where there was a Party in the Park that included a few game booths set up by businesses and organizations, bounce houses, a gumbo table and visits with Santa.
Beau Wright, 4, visits with Santa at the Party in the Park in the Liberty Park community after the Holiday in the Hills Parade in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, as his mother, Haley Wright, accompanies him.
A crew from the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills Lacrosse organization participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Golf carts and leisure vehicles line the streets of Liberty Park for the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A group from the Iron City Dance Factory participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Grinch and Ciny-Lou Who ride in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Families line the streets of Liberty Park for the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Families line the streets of Liberty Park for the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Belles girls service organization participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A crew from Abenoja Orthodontics participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A crew from ARC Realty participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Kids scramble to catch and pick up candy thrown in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Two young girls participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A group from the Iron City Dance Factory participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
An entry in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Two Men and a Truck participates the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A group from the Iron City Dance Factory participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills Lacrosse organization participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills Lacrosse organization participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Grinch makes his way in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The student leadership teams at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
An entry in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, is decorated for Christmas.
Salon 12's entry in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills Fire Department swift water and technical rescue team that helped with hurricane and flooding relief efforts in Florida and North Carolina earlier this year serve as grand marshals for the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The Vestavia Hills Fire Department swift water and technical rescue team that helped with hurricane and flooding relief efforts in Florida and North Carolina earlier this year serve as grand marshals for the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard and Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith poses for a photo prior to the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The crew on the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce float poses for a photo prior to the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Peyton Davis, also known as Cindy-Lou Who, the Grinch and Chili Dog pose for a photo before the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Peyton Davis, also known as Cindy-Lou Who, and the Grinch pose for a photo before the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A young man spins a game wheel at the Activate Games table at the Party in the Park in the Liberty Park community after the Holiday in the Hills Parade in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Kids throw balls toward a target at the Libery Park Children's Dentistry table during the Party in the Park in the Liberty Park community after the Holiday in the Hills Parade in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Brock Smith, left, and Landon Hiebert throw balls during the Party in the Park in the Liberty Park community after the Holiday in the Hills Parade in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Kids throw balls during the Party in the Park in the Liberty Park community after the Holiday in the Hills Parade in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Kimm Free of Clean Cajun Cooking serves up some of her gumbo at the Party in the Park in the Liberty Park community after the Holiday in the Hills Parade in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Inflatable play stations were set up for the Party in the Park in the Liberty Park community after the Holiday in the Hills Parade in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and friends pose for a photo on a trolley prior to the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.