Thousands turn out for 2024 Holiday in the Hills Parade in Liberty Park (photos)

× 1 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Grinch has a change of heart and hands out candy in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 2 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Santa Claus waves from atop a Vestavia Hills fire truck in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 3 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Bells girls service organization participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 4 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A dance studio participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 5 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Chili Dog was decked out as a reindeer for the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 6 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and friends pose for a photo on a trolley prior to the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 7 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, a native of Vestavia Hills, waves during the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 8 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The crew from Abenoja Orthodontics poses for a photo prior to the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 9 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson An entry in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 10 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Elizabeth and Evie Hurt are decked out in holiday gear for the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 11 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson An honor guard participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 12 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Cub Scout Pack 1 participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 13 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Cub Scout Pack 1 participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 14 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Representatives for ARC Realty participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 15 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School color guard participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 16 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ms. Senior Alabama Sharon Pitts waves in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 17 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills Fire Department escorts Santa Claus in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 18 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Cub Scout Pack 1 participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 19 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Cub Scout Pack 1 participates in the Vestavia Hills Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 20 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Miss Vestavia Hills 2025 Evie Smith waves in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 21 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High school majorettes and dance team participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 22 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School marching band participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 23 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School marching band participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 24 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Children ride on a trolley with Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 25 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People hand out candy in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 26 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A family watches the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 27 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The student leadership teams from Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 28 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A dance studio participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 29 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson An entry in the Vestavia Hills Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 30 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Representatives for Two Men and a Truck participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 31 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Grinch digs in his bag during the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 32 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson StoneCreek Dental Care participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 33 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School majorettes participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 34 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School dance team participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 35 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School marching band participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 36 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School marching band participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 37 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Bells girls service organization participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 38 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Representatives for ARC Realty participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 39 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Birmingham Martial Arts participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 40 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Girl Scouts participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 41 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Girl Scouts participate in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 42 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley and police Chief Shane Ware ride on a trolley with Mayor Ashley Curry in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 43 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School marching band participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. × 44 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School marching band participates in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Prev Next

Thousands of people turned out for the 2024 Holiday in the Hills holiday parade at Liberty Park on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department swift water rescue team that helped with hurricane and flooding relief efforts in Florida and North Carolina this year served as grand marshals at the front.

Dozens of other groups participated in the parade, including businesses, dance studios, Scouting groups, the Vestavia Hills High School marching band, Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, Ms. Senior Alabama Sharon Pitts, Miss Vestavia Evie Smith, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and friends, Vestavia Hills Lacrosse, Birmingham Martial Arts, the Vestavia Belles and even Santa Claus atop a Vestavia Hills fire truck.

The parade started at Liberty Park Middle School and worked its way through part of the Liberty Park neighborhood before looping back and ending up at the Liberty Park softball fields, where there was a Party in the Park that included a few game booths set up by businesses and organizations, bounce houses, a gumbo table and visits with Santa.