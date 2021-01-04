The Sanders Trust leaders earn lifetime achievement award

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Lillian Brand. Bart Starr and Rance Sanders.

The Sanders Trust, one of the nation’s leading healthcare real estate investment and development companies, is pleased to announce that two of its longtime leaders have earned the Healthcare Real Estate Insights 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Sanders Trust President and CEO Rance Sanders and the late Bart Starr (Famed NFL Hall of Fame QB) have been selected for their significant and unique contributions to the development of the healthcare real estate industry over time. Sanders and Starr (posthumously) earned this award for their unmatched dedication to their company and the industry.

“On behalf of myself and my late friend and mentor, I am sincerely humbled and grateful to be given this award and recognition,” stated Rance Sanders, President and CEO of The Sanders Trust. “To be named among such a prestigious group of industry leaders is such an honor, and I know Bart would feel the same. When Bart and I began this was a small, fragmented industry with an overlooked asset class. During our 30 plus years, the industry has become widely appreciated by large institutional investors for the exposure to low risk, recession-resistant properties.”

Healthcare Real Estate Insights selects the Lifetime Achievement Award based on leadership in the industry, excellence in strategy and innovation, professional awards and accreditations, and significant contributions to the healthcare real estate sector.

Sanders and Starr were nominated for the highest honor in the industry by Ben Ochs and James Schmid, Managing Partners of Anchor Health Properties.

“Ben and I nominated Bart and Rance in recognition of all the contributions that they and The Sanders Trust platform have made and the quality and character of the organization they have built. Thanks to their leadership in the development of medical facilities, and particularly inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, the property type has become an institutionally recognized asset class, creating meaningful capital markets liquidity for the sector,” stated James Schmid.

Submitted by Lillian Brand.