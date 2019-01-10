The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary hosts Christmas Luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Left to right: Joyce Coady, Liz Fox, Carol Medders, Melody Ramsey-Dugan and Laurie Placey at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Christmas Luncheon.

A merry time was had by The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary at their annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 5 at the Vestavia Country Club.

Major DeeAnn Glick, Salvation Army Birmingham Area commander, welcomed guests and announced upcoming Salvation Army events. Event Chairman Donna Willis introduced Darlene Real, who coordinated the holiday fashion show with clothing by Stein Mart. Pianist Rita Schwarz provided holiday music.Members and guests enjoyed crafts, bake, and jewelry sales. June Pryor chaired the bake sale, and Jan Thomas headed up craft sales, with proceeds from these sales supporting The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary projects.

The sale of donated jewelry was coordinated by Aletha Watley, chair of the Jewelry Committee, and Janine Goode, chair of the auxiliary’s Adult Rehabilitation Center Committee, with proceeds from the jewelry sale benefitting The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary welcomes new members and meets monthly at the Salvation Army Center of Hope on Finley Avenue. Contact President Carol Fairbanks at cfairbanks10@aol.com for more information on the auxiliary.

Submitted by Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary