The Church at Liberty Park women's conference reset for Feb. 1

× Expand Women attend the 2024 women's conference at The Church at Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Church at Liberty Park has rescheduled its 2025 women’s conference from this weekend to Feb. 1 due to the threat of inclement winter weather this weekend.

The women’s conference, for both women who are members at the church and women in the community at large, now will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 or 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the church at 12001 Liberty Parkway.

The conference will focus on how to have a life-giving 2025 and cover topics such as simplifying schedules, cultivating faith-filled relationships and abiding in God’s Word, said Tori Gill, the women’s minister at the church. It is designed for women of all ages and stages of life, she said.

In addition to a large group session, there will be small group breakouts, worship time and lots of food, Gill said.

The cost to attend is $30. Tickets can be obtained at libertypark.org/women. For more information, contact Gill at tori.gill@libertypark.org or 205-969-1236.