The Church at Liberty Park hires new pastor from Trussville

× Expand Photo from The Church at Liberty Park Facebook page Buck Poole has been appointed the new pastor at The Church at Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He is shown here with his wife April, daughter Kate and son Braden.

The Church at Liberty Park has appointed Buck Poole as its new pastor, following in the steps of Randy Overstreet, who left last month to pursue other ministry interests after almost eight years at CrossPoint.

Poole currently is the minister of missions and senior adults at CrossPoint Church in Trussville. He worked 11 years in public accounting before answering a call to ministry in 2017, according to his bio on the CrossPoint Church website. He joined the CrossPoint staff in March 2018 and received his master’s of divinity degree from Beeson Divinity School at Samford University in 2020.

Poole is a 2001 graduate of Clay-Chalkville High School and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Auburn University in 2005 and a master’s degree in accounting from Auburn in 2006.

He married his wife, April, in 2010, and they have a 12-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son.

Poole has been active in several other ministries and civic organizations, including serving on the Regional Advisory Board for Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes, the board of directors for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and as a volunteer instructor for Junior Achievement of Greater Birmingham, according to his bio.

His first official day at The Church at Liberty Park will be Aug. 11.