Taste of the Heights back April 16 to benefit VHECH

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alicia Hunsberger. Student artwork is displayed at Taste of the Heights at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.

In mid-April, parents of students at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights will once again be able to enjoy touring the school, buy artwork and enjoy local food.

Taste of the Heights will be Tuesday, April 16, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last two hours, VHECH Principal Alicia Hunsberger said.

The event, in its fifth year, is open to everyone and is primarily an art show for students at VHECH. Winners will be chosen by an outside judge, and the artwork will also be available for purchase through a silent auction.

The money raised by the fundraiser will go directly back to the school, allowing leaders and teachers to have more money to educate students and take care of classrooms.

At the same time, local vendors are invited to serve samples of their food to the families and community members attending the event, Hunsberger said.

Parents can also take their children to the book fair, held at the same time, Hunsberger said.

“It’s a great opportunity for parents to see [student] art work,” Hunsberger said.

Taste of the Heights is a free event and everything is held in an “open-house” type of atmosphere, Hunsberger said.

For more information, contact the school at 402-5480 or visit the school’s website at vestavia.k12.al.us.