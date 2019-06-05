Symphony Volunteer Council seats 19-20 board

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Symphony Volunteer Council. Members of the 2019-20 Symphony Volunteer Council board.

Michael and Lynne Meeks hosted the Symphony Volunteer Council summer party for the new incoming board recently.

The board was presented to members and guests by Rosa Minehan. Entertainment was provided by Erin Wass, 13, on violin and Yifie Song, 15, on flute. Both are students at

Alabama School of Fine Arts and were accompanied on piano by Michael Meeks, executive director at ASFA. They also received summer scholarships from the SVC.

Attending the summer party from Vestavia Hills were Martha and Bob Black, Betsy and Joe Cooper, Jonnie and Rich Venglik, Roger and Linda James, Sally and Alex Hood, Gloria and Wally Womack, Bettie Davenport and Debby Noll.

Submitted by the Symphony Volunteer Council.