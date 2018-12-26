Symphony Volunteer Council celebrates Christmas

× Expand Submitted by Betsy Cooper Wally and Gloria Womack, Joe and Betsy Cooper, Dr. Chandler Smith.

Dr. Chandler and Jane Paris Smith hosted the annual SVC Christmas Party. Members were treated to Robert Raiford's turnip green soup and Martha Blacks annual eggnog, both of which were outstanding, along with many other treats provided by the members.

The Lois Pickard 2018 piano winner, 16-year-old Savannah Howard, entertained the crowd and was a joy to hear.

Attending the event from Vestavia area are Bob and Martha Black, Cheree and Eric Carlton, Betsy and Joe Cooper, Bettie Davenport, Linda and Roger James, Lou Moss, Kathie Ramsey, Nadene Siniard, Jonnie and Rich Venglik and Gloria and Wally Womack.

