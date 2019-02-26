SVC holds annual music competition

× Expand Photo courtsey of Betsy Cooper. (Left to right) Eleanor Lee, Jana Ren, Passacaglia Mason, Raymond Thai, Samatha Trentacoste and Solomon Sigmon.

For 20 years, the SVC has held an annual music competition for kids ages 12-18. This year it had 28 competing for six scholarships

On Feb. 21, the annual luncheon was held at Vestavia Country Club at which time the six winners performed and received their scholarship.

The winners were:

First place piano - Eleanor Lee, Indian Springs School

Second place piano - Jana Ren, Spain Park High School

First place strings - Passacaglia Mason, Hardaway High (GA)

Second place strings - Raymond Thai, Columbus State University

First place brass/woodwind/percussion - Samatha Trentacoste, Oak Mountain High School

Second place brass/woodwind/percussion - Solomon Sigmon, Covenant Christian Academy

The Grand Prize winner was Passacaglia Mason, who will play with the Symphony next season.

At the competition, Encouragement Awards were given to Avalee Bean, strings, and Ka’lin Jordan, brass/winds.

The SVC is proud to support all young musicians as they go forth to become members of a Symphony Orchestra.

Submitted by Betsy Cooper.