Summer reading kick-off scheduled for May 30

Those looking to bolster their children’s literacy skills can do so this summer, beginning in late May, through the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest summer reading program.

Summer reading is one of just a plethora of options provided by the library this summer.

“With tours and outreach programs, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest offers over 200 events during the months of June and July alone,” said April Moon, director of the children’s department.

On May 30, entertainer Roger Day will perform inside the library at 10:30 a.m. and outside the library at 6 p.m. to motivate kids to read more in the summer months, Moon said. Visitors will receive special bags to commemorate the event, too.

For teenagers, they’ll have a chance to win prizes during the summer. For each book they read, they’ll be entered into a drawing to receive a prize.

“The teen prizes for the summer are always displayed in a case near the elevator,” said Daniel Tackett with the library’s teen department. “We also offer a grand prize drawing at the end of the summer. We've given away iPad minis and an Oculus Rift Go VR headset in the past.”

The library will hold multiple events throughout the year to honor Alabama’s bicentennial, including a visit by Glen Willis, author of “Forgotten Alabama.”

“He will work specifically with our tweens, showing them interesting spots from the past they can uncover on a day trip with their family,” Moon said. “The Alabama Department of Archives and History will bring their trunk show, ‘Stars Fell On Alabama’ and give the tweens a hands on look at Alabama artifacts and historic pieces of history.”

Teens will have a chance to take part in a bicentennial escape room, and the teen department’s artwork and advertising will also mirror the big event.

Families will also have a chance to take part in “Share Your Alabama Story,” through which they will have a chance to recount how they came to live in Alabama, Moon said. Stories will be shared on screens the next day for visitors to see when they visit the library.

Guests are required to register by calling 978-0158 or by going online to vestavialibrary.org.

The summer is like retail for library staff, Moon said, as they see about 10,000 patrons each in the months of June and July, up from their normal amount of guests.

Other regular library programming will also take place over the summer. There will be a “beach party” for tweens on June 4 from 2 to 2:45 p.m., during which visitors will learn to make kinetic sand and have a sandcastle contest.

Atlanta magician Arthur Atsma will entertain children with his magic show on June 6 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. On June 15, the library will host a "Dad and Daughter Tea" from 11 a.m. to noon.

The library is also offering a “Chopped: Teen Edition,” during which teen participants can be judged on their culinary skills. The library will provide the ingredients for this event, which takes place June 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

On June 25, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the library will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” and teens will have a chance to find out what kind of dark wizard they would be and “face down the Ministry of Magic.”

Adult programming is also ongoing throughout the summer. For more information, visit vestavialibrary.org.