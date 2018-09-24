Storybook 5K, Fun Run back for 3rd year Oct. 27

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Junior Board of the Vestavia Hills Library Foundation Vestavia Belles, back, pose with, from left, Anna Grace Porter, Sarah Gardner and Paige Gardner at the 2017 Storybook 5K.

The Junior Board of the Vestavia Hills Library Foundation will host its third annual Storybook 5K and Fun Run on Oct. 27.

The chip-timed 5K, organized by The Trak Shak, will begin at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile run following at 8:10 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run at 9 a.m. The race course will begin and end at Vestavia Hills City Hall, according to a news release from the board.

For an additional $5, participants can have their dog run or walk with them as the “wag” option. Participating dogs must be leashed at all times.

Children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite storybook character. There will be post-race food, refreshments and family entertainment, including: music from the Birmingham Wind Ensemble, a performance from the Vestavia Hills Elementary East Choir, bounce houses, carnival games, balloon animals, face painting, appearances by storybook characters and performers from Birmingham Ballet, according to the release.

Caitlin Barre, marketing chair for the junior board, said the event helps raise money for the library, benefiting the children and teens department. Money goes toward summer reading programming and events and also helps provide supplies to the library.

Packet pick-up will be at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m., and those who register by Oct. 14 will get a free T-shirt.

For more information about the run, visit the Junior Board of the Vestavia Hills Library Foundation website, librarypals.org.