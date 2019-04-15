Startup co-founded by VHHS graduate wins big in Auburn business competitions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ben Conry Flastract, a startup led by students at Auburn University, including Vestavia Hills High School graduate and company co-founder Ben Conry, recently won two business pitch competitions at Auburn this spring.

Flashtract, a startup led by students at Auburn University, including Vestavia Hills High School graduate and company co-founder Ben Conry, is proud to have won two business pitch competitions in the Auburn area this spring: The Auburn Tiger Cage Business Idea Competition and the Auburn Regional Launchpad Competition. These competitions recognize outstanding regional and Auburn University startups with high potential for growth and follow on funding.

Flashtract’s mission is to bring the construction industry into the 21st century with software that automates the payment process and streamlines project management for subcontractors, general contractors, project owners, and lenders. These awards and the funding that comes with them, puts Flashtract one step closer to accomplishing their mission.

Flashtract is a payment automation and workflow management for small-to-mid-sized contractors, that streamlines construction projects by ensuring that all parties are paid on time, allowing more projects to finish on-budget and on-schedule. The official software launch date is set for May 1.

For more information about Flashtract and its capabilities, please contact Conry at benconry@flashtract.com or visit www.flashtract.com.

Submitted by Ben Conry