Splash into summer: Explore summertime activities in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Staff photo Will MicKinney, 6, and his younger brother James, 5, play in the water at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Now that school is out and kids are home, the day-to-day question remains: “What are we going to do today?”

Luckily, Vestavia Hills is packed with many low-effort ways to beat the summer lull — no registration, no packed schedule and no long drive required. Whether you are looking to cool off, burn energy or simply leave the house, here are some simple ways to make the most of summer right here in town.

MAKE A SPLASH

When the heat settles in for good, nothing saves a summer afternoon faster than water. Whether you're chasing a full pool day or just need 30 minutes of splash time before dinner, these Vestavia spots deliver.

The splash pad at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex is open 9 a.m. to sunset. There is a community park next to the splash pad, which offers an additional activity after drying off. For more information, visit vhparksandrec.com/locations/splash-pad-park.

There are several neighborhood pools scattered throughout the city, including Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex (720 Waldridge Road), which offers a pool connected to the splash pad. A membership is required for this pool. For more information, visit vhparksandrec.com/locations.

EXPLORE THE OUTDOORS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lexi Coon Guests at Red Mountain Park work their way around the Hugh Kaul Beanstalk Forest, a high ropes obstacle course offered within the park. Activities include a zip line, a slack line, a variety of bridges and balance beams, and webbing to crawl through. Other adventures offered at the park include the Vulcan Materials Zip Trip, the Mega Zip and the Kaul Adventure Tower.

Vestavia Hills is rich in green spaces that make it easy to stretch your legs, burn off some kid energy or take a morning walk before the heat rolls in.

Wald Park: Wald Park (1973 Merryvale Road) includes several sports fields, the Civic Center and the town swimming pool. It is also home to a very large playground with equipment that resembles a castle.

Boulder Canyon Nature Trail: A small trail located in Vestavia. This trail sits hidden off of U.S. Highway 31. There are two entrances, one located behind Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest and the other behind Vestavia Hills Elementary Central. It is a 0.9 mile loop leading to a creek and a waterfall. This trail is not stroller friendly and can be steep at times.

McCallum Park: McCallum Park offers a wide variety of activities for all ages. Located at 3332 Rosemary Lane in Vestavia, there are picnic pavilions, trails, open green space and a small playground. There is access to Little Shades Creek for those that want to dip their toes in water.

Red Mountain Park: Red Mountain Park is located near Vestavia Hills with 1,500 acres of land along the Red Mountain Ridge. The land was once the site of extensive iron ore-mining that built Birmingham. Today, more than a generation removed from the closing of the last iron-ore mine on the property, the 1,500-acre park serves as a vital urban green space for a new generation of visitors. The park offers 16 miles of trails featuring two city overlooks, three breathtaking tree houses and a 6-acre off-leash Remy’s Dog Park. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. The park is closed for Christmas but open regular seasonal hours on all other holidays. For more information, visit redmountainpark.org.

Moss Rock: Moss Rock is a perfect place for the whole family to explore. There are large-sized boulders, trails and a creek with a waterfall. Hiking trails run through a wooded 349-acre nature preserve. Moss Rock is located at 617 Preserve Way in Hoover. For more information, visit hooveral.gov/214/moss-rock-preserve.

INDOOR ESCAPES

When the sun gets too strong or the rain rolls in, these air-conditioned spots offer cool relief and easy entertainment.

Bowling fun: Vestavia Bowl, located at 1429 Montgomery Highway, offers regular specials for those interested in playing. Visit vestaviabowl.com for more information on specific summer activities.

Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Activate Birmingham is a new facility in Vestavia Hills offering a variety of interactive games.

Activate fun: Activate, located near Vestavia Bowl at 1425 Montgomery Highway, offers an interactive gaming experience with nine kinds of game rooms including lasers and basketballs. Walk-ins are welcomed but it is recommended visitors make a reservation in advance. For more information, visit playactivate.com. Those planning a visit are encouraged to wear “flat-footed” shoes.

Library time: The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest always has a fun activity going on. The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Color Our World” with a variety of activities all summer. A weekly story time on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. allows kids ages 18-36 months the opportunity to move, shake, dance and hear a story. The Alabama Wildlife Center will be offering a “Birds of Prey” event for students in grades 2 through 6 on June 3 at 2 p.m. A complete list of activities can be found at vestavialibrary.org.

Brick by brick: A fun stop for a rainy day during the summer is Bricks and Minifigs (1056 Montgomery Highway). The location has new and used LEGOs and is described as a “wonderland” for LEGO enthusiasts. For more information about the store visit bricksandminifigs.com.

Watch a movie: Vestavia’s AMC dine-in theater offers heated recliners, burgers, sides and milkshakes. Check showtimes and select days for discounted rates at amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/birmingham-al/amc-dine-in-vestavia-hills-10.

The Birmingham Premier LUX Cine GSX and Pizza Pub (501 Lakeshore Parkway) is the perfect place to watch a movie this summer. The cinema offers a “luxury” experience with recliner-style seats. For more information on showtimes, visit pccmovies.com/movie-theater/birmingham.

TASTY BREAKS

× Expand Staff photo Members of the Cahaba Heights and Vestavia Hills community gather at Bendy’s Cookies and Ice Cream as owners, Ben and Wendy Treadwell, reopen at their location in Vestavia Hills, Ala. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Need an easy win to cool down or sweeten the day? These treats and local stops hit the spot.

Bendy’s Cookies and Cream: Bendy’s Cookies and Cream (3029 Pump House Road Ste. 109 Vestavia Hills) is a combined effort of husband and wife team Wendy and Ben, who started serving homemade cookies and milk at their wedding in 2014. Since that time, they have expanded the concept of cookies and ice cream to their business Bendy’s Cookies and Cream. Their menu offers freshly baked cookies that sandwich ice cream. They also offer cookies without ice cream or ice cream without cookies. Either way, it is a fun spot to stop for a treat. For more information about their storefront or to catch them on wheels in their food truck, visit eatbendys.com.

Doodles Homemade Sorbets and Ices: A staple in Vestavia, this spot has been attracting customers with homemade sorbets and Italian ices for more than 35 years. There are more than 30 sorbet flavors and 16 Italian ice flavors to choose from each day. The sorbets and Italian ice are made with less sugar than traditional desserts and only the freshest fruits and natural ingredients are used. Located at 3236 Cahaba Heights Road, it is a great place for the whole family. Open year-round from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit doodlesbham.com.

LOCAL FLAIR

Need a place to find fresh produce or goods locally grown? These spots will provide entertainment and offer up things only found in Alabama.

Andy’s Farm Market (2489 Rocky Ridge Road) offers fresh produce each day with local offerings such as summer blueberries and peaches. Andy’s is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, visit andysgardencenter.com/farm-market.

Vestavia Hills Farmers Market: This year, Vestavia Hills Farmers Market will be held each Wednesday throughout the summer until Sept. 10. Hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Market this year will be larger with more vendors offering seasonal fruit and vegetables, cakes and pies, snow cones, ice cream and freshly cooked goodies. There will also be artisans, arts and crafts. The Market is held at 2061 Kentucky Ave. For more information, visit Vestavia Hills Farmers Market on Facebook or reach out to jarry@bhmtaylors.com.

TAKE A SWING

Get active at one of Vestavia Hills sporting locations:

The Vestavia Country Club spans 176 acres and offers an 18-hole golf course and a 9-hole par-3 course. A membership is required. For more details, find out more at vestaviacc.com.

Not far from Vestavia is the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge. Named one of the top golf resorts in North America, this location offers golfing to the public. For more information, visit rtjgolf.com/rossbridge.

JUST BEYOND

If you've tapped out local options, these nearby spots offer quick-hit day trips.

Bear Mountain Blueberry Farm: Located near Clay, about 30 minutes away, this pick-your-own farm is open a few mornings a week. Pesticide-free and scenic but cash only — check their website or Facebook page before heading out.

Lyon Blueberry Farm: About 45 minutes from Vestavia located in Wilsonville, this farm is family friendly with generous hours during peak season. Good for a day trip if you're up for the drive.

Wadsworth Blueberry Farm: Located in Cropwell on Lake Logan Martin, this farm is scenic and open dawn to dusk daily. Bring cash or check and prepare for a peaceful, off-the-grid feel.

McWane Science Center: Located in the historic heart of downtown Birmingham, McWane Science Center is the perfect place for a rainy day activity or when temperatures are too hot to be outside. There is something for all ages to enjoy with the concept of “sparking wonder and curiosity in the community.” For more information on pricing for the day, parking info and hours, visit mcwane.org.

Birmingham Museum of Art: Just a short drive from Vestavia, this offers a free activity indoors perfect for the whole family. The Birmingham Museum of Art has been deemed one of the finest regional museums in the United States, offering a diverse collection. With more than 29,000 paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings and decorative arts dating from ancient to modern times. The museum has a hands-on gallery for kids, but they request that one adult comes for every four kids. There are also scavenger hunts available at both entrances to the museum which allows kids the ability to search through the Museum’s galleries. Snacks and drinks are allowed in the museum’s lobby areas or the sculpture garden, but any food or drink must be sealed and remain in bags while visiting the galleries. Restrooms are located on each floor and strollers are allowed. For more information visit artsbma.org.

Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Birmingham Rotary Trail.

Birmingham Rotary Trail: A perfect spot to stretch your legs, get everyone moving and enjoy the outdoors in downtown Birmingham is the Birmingham Rotary Trail. This is a great place for bikes, scooters, skateboards or walking. The Rotary Trail is the heart of the Jones Valley Trail Corridor within the Red Rock Trail System. Access to the trail stretches from 20th Street to 24th Street. Part of the trail ends near Birmingham’s Railroad Park. For more information, visit birminghamrotary.org.

Peach Park: Peach Park in Clanton is a family-friendly destination for peach ice cream, fried pies, fresh produce and a life-size barn to play inside that is a short drive from Vestavia. This is a perfect spot to eat lunch and kids can enjoy the playground area behind the cafeteria-style restaurant. For more information, visit the business Facebook page at Peach Park Clanton.