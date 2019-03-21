Senior living facility to open in Liberty Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Margaret Landon Longleaf Liberty Park Senior Living Community.

Birmingham-based Greenbrier Senior Living has announced construction of Longleaf Liberty Park Senior Living Community in Vestavia Hills. The new community is expected to open in August, offering 68 bright, open-floorplan assisted living apartments and 27 senior-centric-designed memory care residences. The community will be located on Liberty Parkway near the Cahaba River with easy access to Interstate 459.

“Longleaf Liberty Park is being designed to reflect Alabama living at its best. The community will provide picturesque views of the Cahaba River, the decor will be southern chic and the community’s atmosphere will evoke the comfort of visits over lemonade on the veranda,” said Michael Mays, president of Greenbrier Senior Living. “As part of the community’s innovative and forward-thinking culture, we will be introducing our holistic wellness program, Masterful Moments, to help Longleaf residents age successfully and build rewarding relationships.”

The Masterful Moments program will be supported by unique amenities, including a sports lounge, outdoor patios with river views, several gourmet dining venues to support the community’s all-day dining philosophy, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an art studio, a theater and a library for fireside reading.

A Longleaf Liberty Park information center has been opened at 451 Liberty Parkway in Vestavia to assist seniors and their families who are interested in learning more about the community.

The community is being developed by Braemar Partners and will be managed by Greenbrier Senior Living.

Submitted by Margaret Landon