Seeing the city in action

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. City Hall intern Jack Wakefield worked for the city from September to December and will soon graduate from UAB with his master’s in public administration.

When the city of Vestavia Hills was approached by AT&T about the possibility of locating small-cell technology nodes in city limits, preparing for the future 5G network, the city knew it had some homework to do on the issue.

So Mayor Ashley Curry and City Manager Jeff Downes asked Jack Wakefield, an intern at City Hall, to compile a report. That report, five pages in length, helped make the city aware of the issues surrounding small-cell technology and different variables to consider in writing ordinances and establishing regulations.

Wakefield, who turns 24 in February, will soon finish his master’s of public administration degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Wakefield, a Spain Park High School and Auburn University graduate, hopes to work in local government, which he feels has the greatest impact on people’s lives.

In addition to his work for the city, Wakefield took three night classes at UAB each week in the fall of 2018, but he said his schedule worked out where he could easily get to campus and focus on getting schoolwork done at night.

Before working for Vestavia, Wakefield interned for the city of Mountain Brook, where he helped work on a census project. However, that internship, while valuable, didn’t offer him the chance to interact with the public as much as he wanted.

Between working in the city clerk’s office, with planning and zoning and monitoring the action line, Wakefield has had plenty of interaction with the public in his role at Vestavia Hills.

“It’s eye-opening,” Wakefield said. “It’s easy to see the city in action.”

The internship began in early September, and Wakefield sat in on meetings and started working with planning and zoning, helping the commission and staff review site plans and other issues that come up at meetings.

Wakefield said he always knew, even in high school, that he wanted to work in government but knew he didn’t want to go to law school or become a politician. While he started in the engineering program at Auburn, he learned of the public administration degree and chose to pursue his dream job.

Curry said Wakefield played a big role in the small-cell technology discussion, discovering a large amount of information and helping the city understand what was happening at both the local and national levels.

“He’s done a great job [and] been a big benefit,” Curry said.

As a native to the Vestavia and Hoover area, Wakefield said he’s learned to be community-oriented, being as attentive as possible to those asking for help from the city.

“This is a great community,” Wakefield said. “Being attentive to needs, … everyone here [at City Hall] has that mentality.”

While Wakefield finishes his last semester at UAB before graduating sometime in the spring of 2019, he’s continuing to work for the city as an intern.

In January, Wakefield said he’s started applying for jobs, and is hoping to hear back from some of them and schedule interviews soon. He said will continue his work as an intern until he gets a job.