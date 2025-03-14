Sean Dietrich, Bobby Horton to perform at Vestavia library March 25

× Expand Photo from Sean Dietrich's website Storyteller and singer Sean Dietrich performs with musician Bobby Horton.

Storyteller and singer Sean Dietrich will be joined by musician Bobby Horton for music and stories at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Tuesday, March 25.

The event is scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is a fundraiser for the library, and there will be limited seating.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or from the adult services desk at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest using cash or a check. Books will be available for purchase before and after the performance. Doors open at 10 a.m.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is at 1221 Montgomery Highway.