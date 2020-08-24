Rotary Club awards scholarships

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mona Fisher. JT Matthews. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mona Fisher. Emma Leggett. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mona Fisher. Amariah Thurston. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills Rotary Club awarded annual scholarships to three Vestavia Hills High School seniors via a virtual Zoom meeting on July 21st.

The Ray Hurlbert Strive for Excellence Scholarship was awarded to JT Matthews. The Michael Gross Service Above Self Scholarship went to Emma Leggett and Amariah Thurston received the Lindy Martin Builder of Goodwill Scholarship.

JT Matthews plans to pursue his interest and talent in music at the University of Alabama Huntsville, while majoring in aerospace engineering. He was on the Vestavia band’s drum major team for three years, president of the Music Performance Club, a National Honor Society member, Scholars Bowl team member, and an Eagle Scout.

Emma Leggett will attend Auburn University where she will major in biomedical sciences and attend the Harrison School of Pharmacy following her undergraduate degree. At VHHS, she was captain of the Rockette Danceline, a chair and a team captain of the Research in Science and Engineering program (RISE), and an active fundraiser for its charity.

Amariah Thurston will major in political science and economics at Columbia University. Amariah was a member of Vestavia’s Model United Nations delegation, and the Youth Legislature delegation. A member of four honorary societies, she was named Honorary History Student, and participated in the Scholars Bowl and the Economics Challenge Team.

Submitted by Mona Fisher.