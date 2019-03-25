RISE Day to cap off spring fundraiser for cancer research

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. The leaders of the RISE fundraiser, from left to right: Ben Barrentine, Avery Richardson, Mary Hanlon Hunton and Douglas Thompson. The fundraiser will benefit the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

For the past few months, students from Vestavia Hills High School have been working hard to raise money for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.

“The students have worked so hard,” said Kym Prewitt, with Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills, which sponsors the event.

The RISE Fundraiser is led by a committee of four students and many other teams of students to help raise money for the cancer center. They have put on events like a character breakfast, the Rebel Run 5K and Concert for a Cure have all raised money, Prewitt said.

All of those events led up to RISE Day on April 12.

On the practice field at VHHS, from 4 to 11 p.m. on April 12, the public can enjoy live music, entertainment, and several ceremonies honoring those who have fought and are fighting cancer, Prewitt said. Survivors will be honored at 5 p.m. in the opening ceremony at the football field, and are asked to contact the school beforehand by emailing risereception@gmail.com. A reception will be held at 4 p.m. before the ceremony.

A kid zone will be set up on the practice field from 4 to 7 p.m., Prewitt said.

At 9 p.m., the Ceremony of Light, held on the football field, will serve as a way to remember those who have passed away after battling cancer. At 10:45, the total amount of money raised will be announced.

So far, the community has played a large part in the fundraiser, Prewitt said.

“The community involvement has been better than ever,” Prewitt said.

People still looking to give can visit uab.edu/vhhsrise, Prewitt said, and donations will be taken at RISE Day.