Remembering "Scotty": Former Vestavia Hills mayor, UAB president loved by many

For all that he achieved in his life, from leading the University of Alabama at Birmingham to leading the city of Vestavia Hills as a two-term mayor, Dr. Charles “Scotty” McCallum seldom made it about him, his son Chip said.

The father of four boys, McCallum, even when he was at his busiest, went to all of his sons’ games. If he was on the West Coast for work, he’d simply take a red eye flight to catch the game, Chip said.

McCallum also made it a point to build relationships with and recognize even the lowest-level employee, his son said.

“He knew no status,” Chip said. “He felt like every person was equal to him.”

When he was serving as Vestavia’s mayor, McCallum would be at work at 6:30 a.m., Chip said. He arrived at City Hall and would begin looking over the police reports when the only other people in the building were custodians.

One day, after making a pot of coffee, McCallum asked a custodian, “How about a cup of coffee?” Assuming McCallum was asking him for one, he quickly said, “Yes sir, I’ll get you a cup of coffee,” Chip said. McCallum stopped him, told him to pull up a chair, got him a cup of coffee and sat and had a conversation with him. The custodian said it was the first time in 20 years anyone had ever gotten him a cup of coffee.

“He was truly an important guy who did not know he was important,” Chip said.

McCallum, who led UAB as its third president from 1987 to 1993 and served as Vestavia’s mayor from 2000 to 2008, died Jan. 16 at the age of 95.

“His impact on the city of Vestavia Hills will be felt for many, many years,” said current Vestavia Mayor Ashley Curry in a statement at the time of McCallum’s death. “He leaves a tremendous legacy.”

15 MINUTES AHEAD

Born in Massachusetts, McCallum was a star hockey player, played baseball against President George H.W. Bush, and while in Naval pre-flight school was coached in football by Bear Bryant, who later became his patient. At the end of World War II, his parents convinced him to forgo Naval aircraft carrier flight training to pursue his academic interests, the family wrote in his obituary.

Before being named UAB’s third president, McCallum served as vice president for health affairs, dean of the School of Dentistry and chair of the Department of Oral Surgery. McCallum came to Birmingham in 1951 as an oral surgery intern and earned his medical doctorate in 1957 from what was then known as the Birmingham medical school, UAB said in a statement.

When McCallum took over the university, it was a four-block extension school. It now stretches more than 100 blocks. McCallum continued his own oral and maxillofacial surgical practice, doing rounds at night, Chip said.

“There was not really a wasted moment in his life,” Chip said.

Chip attributed his father’s ability to accomplish more than most to the fact that he set his clock 15 minutes ahead.

“Maybe it gave him an extra 15 minutes to get stuff done,” Chip said.

‘SELFLESS LEADERSHIP’

During his tenure as president, McCallum formally established UAB football and also recruited the late basketball coach Gene Bartow to UAB from UCLA.

Coach Bartow once wrote Scotty was “the best college president any athletic director could ever have,” the family said in his obituary.

Current UAB President Dr. Ray Watts called McCallum “one of the finest and friendliest men I’ve ever met.”

The two met when both served on the committee that chose UAB’s first president, Joseph Volker. Watts was a student representative while McCallum was on the faculty. Watts said Volker, his successor Dick Hill and McCallum helped set UAB on a trajectory that made it the world-class medical research facility and university it is today.

Watts said McCallum knew how to lead and set an example for future leaders to follow, embodying “selfless leadership.”

“If you emulate Scotty McCallum, you’ll have some great attributes,” Watts said.

As UAB has grown over the years, Watts attributes much of that success to McCallum. “We wouldn’t be where we are without him,” Watts said.

After leaving UAB, McCallum became the mayor of Vestavia, leaving a legacy that is, like his legacy at UAB, still felt today.

“He was the quintessential gentleman,” Curry said.

While it wasn’t formally approved until after he left office, the idea of having a council-manager form of government began with McCallum, Curry said. The former mayor introduced the idea in his second term, and during the second term of his successor, Butch Zaragoza, the city officially transitioned to the council-manager form of government, which has been lauded by both City Council members and Curry.

Zaragoza served as fire chief in McCallum’s administration and said it was impressive to be around him because he had contacts around the state and country.

GROWING VESTAVIA

Some of McCallum’s most significant accomplishments include the annexation of Cahaba Heights, acquiring property for city parks, installing sidewalks and beginning the pedestrian bridge project, Zaragoza said.

“He just made things happen,” Zaragoza said. “Every time you look around Vestavia Hills, you’ll be able to say … ‘He brought that about.’”

The annexation of Cahaba Heights connected the city, as Liberty Park and “old” Vestavia weren’t contiguous without it, Chip said. McCallum held public meetings and addressed many residents’ concerns. He called Cahaba Heights a “jewel,” and said the people there were a “jewel.” The move has paid off, as Cahaba Heights has become home to numerous successful businesses, as well as the highly regarded Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights school.

“It was a natural thing to do; it made sense,” Chip said.

Along with annexing Cahaba Heights, Curry credited McCallum with the number of volunteers that help out around the city.

“He empowered citizens to go out and make these things happen,” Curry said.

City Manager Jeff Downes said McCallum laid the groundwork for the city’s growth and success.

“Many of the successes we see today are a direct result of the foundation laid by Scotty McCallum,” Downes said in a statement. “He was a fine man and an influential member of our city government. His many contributions to the city of Vestavia Hills will continue to benefit our residents for years to come.”

Longtime city attorney Pat Boone said McCallum was his “hero.”

“Getting to know him and work for him was one of the greatest and most powerful experiences of my life,” Boone said.

McCallum was a great leader, increased employee morale and “just a tremendous person,” Boone said. “He left a great legacy... He always made it better.”

FAMILY MAN

As a father, McCallum gave his sons an incredible childhood, Chip said.

McCallum would often gather together the neighborhood families and go play football at Wald Park. Chip recalled going to get Icees after games, covered in mud, with broken bones and worn-out dads. The McCallum boys would come home and their mom, Alice, would have an amazing dinner ready, Chip said.

His father also taught him the importance of giving back to the community and thinking about the impact one person can have on the life of others, Chip said.

McCallum met Alice when he was teaching at UAB’s dental school and she was an RN at UAB Hospital. Alice was from Albertville, while McCallum’s family hailed from New England.

“They were kindred spirits,” Chip said. “Their flame never dipped.”

Alice, who died 11 years ago, cooked huge meals to feed everybody at family gatherings, and no matter how many people were there, whether six or 25, they were going to eat together, Chip said. Her service to the family didn’t go unnoticed by her husband, Chip said.

“He knew he couldn’t do what he did without her taking care of the home,” Chip said.

McCallum’s family also included his long-time assistant, Kitty Robinson. McCallum performed jaw surgery on Robinson when she was 19 years old, and her mother asked him to give her a job. Kitty became McCallum’s assistant, though her first day didn’t exactly goas planned.

The weekend before she began work as the secretary of oral surgery at UAB, Robinson went ice skating with friends and broke her left arm. She showed up to work on Monday, and McCallum said, “Well, at least it’s your left arm.”

Robinson responded, “I know, but I’m left-handed.”

Robinson made it through the broken arm and followed McCallum through his career at UAB and through his time as Vestavia’s mayor, and said she learned a lot in the years she spent working for him and enjoyed being able to get to know so many people through him.

“He was one of a kind,” Robinson said. “It was work, but it was fun work.”

Chip said even during the last six years, as his father’s health declined, Kitty was picking up his lunch, doing his bills and taking care of his correspondence.

“She’s been the most devoted, loyal person in the world to us,” Chip said.

Robinson said after decades of working for him, McCallum became more than just a boss.

“You work for someone that long, you’re family,” Robinson said. “He was the kindest person I’ve ever met.”

McCallum always said it was his mission in life to “serve people and make the world a better place,” Chip said.

“And he did,” Chip said. “He got up everyday on that mission.”

Boone perhaps summed up the feelings of so many following McCallum’s death.

“He was just a great person,” Boone said. “I sure am going to miss him.”