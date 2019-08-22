Red Mountain Theatre Company Celebrates 40th Birthday with Broadway Bash

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Red Mountain Theatre Company. David Haines performing a song from Mary Poppins.

Honorary chairs Carole Waitzman and Kam Patton hosted over 500 guests for Red Mountain Theatre Company’s biggest fundraiser of the year at UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center on April 27, 2019.

The theme for the fundraiser was “Broadway Bash”, a nod to the theatre company’s rich 40-year history of growth from back in 1979 when UAB’s James Hatcher and Mayor David Vann created Summerfest, to what has now grown into one of the largest theatre companies in Birmingham.

Local performers including Emily Pitts, Rachel Bates, Cameron Collier, Hannah Fulmore, Charlotte Clemmons, Callie Cameron, Kedar Costa, Charlie Graveline and Mary Frances Pitts all represented Vestavia onstage as members of the Conservatory.

RMTC is making a difference in the community through its professional quality productions, youth education programs, and outreach opportunities. The night’s main attraction was a performance featuring past and current RMTC Conservatory members, professional show actors, and a special guest directly from the national tour of The Lion King, Brandon McCall.

Choreographers, Jamorris Rivers and Juliet Brooks, alongside Stacy Alley, Musical Theatre Director at the University of Alabama, displayed their talent to Dancin’ Dan (Me & My Shadow) from Fosse.

Performers from past RMTC professional shows, Abijah Cunningham, Nicole Lamb, Kristi Tingle Higginbotham, Kyle Holman and Caprenia Anthony sang alongside the Conservatory to bring back classic songs from Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Les Miserables, and more.

Lisa Paden Gaines shared her story from when she performed in Summerfest’s first ever production, Kismet. Gaines shared memories on stage with Belinda George Peoples, who recognized all of the incredible people that RMTC has lost over years, who built the program into what it is today.

Kristi Tingle Higginbotham reprised her performance as Grisabella from Cats and sang Memory in their honor. During the show, Davis Haines and Brooke Harwell Becker gave a testimony on how their lives have been impacted by the programs they have been a part of in RMTC and how those programs prepared them for their life today.

A special guest joining the stage was Cedric Sparks who spoke on behalf of the mayor’s office. This was a perfect way to showcase a 40-year relationship between the city and RMTC that has grown and evolved since the days of James Hatcher and Mayor Vann.

The end of the show focused on the education programs at RMTC. Robert Raiford distributed scholarships to seniors in the Conservatory and the history of the growth of all RMTC programs was shown to attendees.

The event included a dinner at the UAB Alumni House which was decorated with flower arrangements by Margot Shaw. During dinner, the sponsors were treated to a performance from RMTC’s Matilda, by Emma Sonnichsen and a video featuring testimonials from students in RMTC’s Conservatory.

Following the dinner, guests arrived at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center for drinks, desserts and a silent auction. Other smaller donations included a raffle with jewelry donated by Avani Rupa and a Wine Pull available for attendees. Proceeds from the event benefited the nonprofit’s professional musical theatre productions as well as their arts education programming.

Gold level sponsors included: Kathryn and Raymond Harbert, Merrill Lynch, Brasfield & Gorrie, and Protective Life Corporation. Silver level sponsors included: Balch & Bingham LLP, Betsy Faucette, Mike and Gillian Goodrich Foundation, Jemison Investment Co., Inc., Medical Properties Trust, ProAssurance Corporation, Regions Bank, and Tractor & Equipment Company.

Other attendees included Dianne & Bill Mooney, Karen & Tommy Tynes, Derry Bunting, Linda & Steve Sewell, Barbara & David Oberman, Fonda & Ken Shaia, Robert Raiford & Zane Rhoades, Allen & Cele Montgomery, Patty McDonald, Bee & Ed Robinson, Leigh Robinson,Steve Callaway & Keith Pennington, Kathryn & Raymond Harbert, Karen & Alan Register, Valerie & Steven Thomas, Tracey Morant & Jeffrey Adams, Katie Bee & Seton Marshall, Michael & Amy Saag, Nanci & Steve Chazen, Alison & Jim Gorrie, Teresa & Chris Pfefferkorn and Jane Paris Smith & Chandler Smith.

Red Mountain Theatre Company inspires audiences through powerful theatre experiences led by professionals who deliver engaging performances produced with artistic integrity. In connection with our theatre productions, we offer educational programs and workshops that build positive life skills for young people and provide growth opportunities for theatre professionals. Our Birmingham, AL based nonprofit organization has been inspiring audiences, changing lives, and creating conversations through theatre experiences since 1979. For more information, visit redmountaintheatre.org.

Submitted by the Red Mountain Theatre Company.