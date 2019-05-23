Progressive painting displayed at City Hall

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Cinnamon McCul Pictured left to right: Melanie Perry, Director of New Merkel Senior Center; Mayor Ashley Curry, City of Vestavia Hills; Tina Chaffin, Art Volunteer Director, New Merkel Senior Center

The Director of New Merkel Senior Center and Vestavia Hills Bicentennial Committee member, Melanie Perry, has welcomed the fifth-grade students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights (VHECH) for “Getting to Know You” lunches with the seniors at New Merkel House for the past two years. This program has been a huge success! On the days they visit, the students are invited to the art room with Tina Chaffin, Art Volunteer Director at New Merkel House, to participate in projects for and with the Vestavia Hills seniors. This year’s art projects will honor Alabama’s Bicentennial celebration. VHECH is a Bicentennial School, so the students are already familiar with the Bicentennial celebration and are excited to participate.

The most recent art project was a progressive painting that included contributions by New Merkel House seniors, as well as the VHECH students. Painted over the course of a few months, everyone enjoyed adding brushstrokes to the painting featuring Sibyl Temple and dogwood blooms. The original design and finishing touches on the painting were provided by Tina Chaffin.

The completed painting was delivered to Vestavia Hills City Hall on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The students of VHECH and the New Merkel House seniors are honored to have their painting displayed as a part of the Vestavia Hills Bicentennial Celebration display. The display is located in the lobby of City Hall and open to the public. For more information regarding the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration, visit www.alabama200.org.

Submitted by Cinnamon McCulley.