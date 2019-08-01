POP Knights support parishioner’s mission

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Meagan Richardson.

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus recently gave parishioner Meagan Richardson a donation of $1,500 to support her FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students) missionary work at Tulane University.

Richardson is one of 700 full time FOCUS missionaries whose goal is to share the Gospel with college and university students, inspiring and equipping them for a lifetime of Christ-centered evangelization, discipleship and friendships.

Richardson began her assignment as team director at Tulane after graduating from Auburn University in 2018 with a degree in social work and French. She is a 2014 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School and the daughter of Prince of Peace parishioners Tal and Linda Richardson of Vestavia Hills.

FOCUS missionaries commit themselves to a minimum of two years of service and are responsible for fundraising 100% of their living expenses for that period through “mission partners.” This stable income allows these young adults to devote themselves full time to ministry. More information about Richardson and FOCUS is available at focus.org/missionaries/meagan-richardson.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization for men age 18 and above who are seeking opportunities to grow in their faith and serve others.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.