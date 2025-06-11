Pierce won't seek re-election on Vestavia council; daughter Ali Pilcher to run instead

× Expand Photo courtesy of George Pierce George Pierce stands with his daughter, Ali Pilcher, as she turns in qualifying papers to seek the Place 4 seat on the Vestavia Hills City Council that he currently holds.

George Pierce, who has served on the Vestavia Hills City Council for almost 17 years, this week announced he won’t be running for re-election this year, but if he has his way, there will still be some Pierce blood on the council in the next term.

His daughter, Ali Pilcher, on Tuesday turned in her qualifying papers to run for her dad’s Place 4 seat on the council in the Aug 26 election.

Pierce said serving on the council has been a privilege for him. “I have loved every second of it,” he said. “I am grateful for the trust that our citizens placed in me, and I have worked hard every day to listen to residents and help strengthen our city and government operations.”

Pierce said he has been fortunate to serve with a great group of dedicated council members and committed city staff and that, together, they have accomplished much.

“Our city’s finances are in the best shape they have ever been; our facilities are vastly improved with more upgrades on the way, and we have a strategic plan in place that will guide our city for the foreseeable future,” he said. “Personally, I have done my best to be responsive to constituent needs and have made a concerted effort to be a council member who represents all parts of our city.”

Pierce said when he was re-elected in 2020, he vowed to continue serving for as long as the residents of Vestavia Hills would have him, but he always knew if the right candidate came along, he would be ready to pass the torch.

He believes his daughter is the right candidate, he said, noting the numerous leadership roles she has undertaken in recent years.

Pilcher has been heavily involved with the Leadership Vestavia Hills organization and Vestavia Hills PTO Council and in May became president of both organizations.

Also, this past fall, she was tapped to run the Vestavia Hills school system’s 1Legacy campaign, a program designed to foster better relationships between the school system and the community at large, including alumni.

Pilcher attended Vestavia Hills City Schools from first through 12th grade, graduating from Vestavia Hills High School in 1998. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Auburn University and later decided to become a teacher. She obtained a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

She taught history — and later psychology — at Hoover High School from 2004 to 2012, when her first daughter was born. She had planned to return to teaching but, after becoming pregnant with her second child, decided to leave the field in 2014 to stay home and raise her daughters.

When the Vestavia Hills school board opened Dolly Ridge Elementary in 2019, Pilcher was asked to become part of the PTO and agreed. She ended up serving as president of Dolly Ridge’s PTO in the 2021-22 school year before joining the PTO Council.

Pilcher graduated from Leadership Vestavia Hills in 2023 and, this past year, was the class coordinator for the most recent class, setting agendas and lining up speakers and food for monthly meetings.

Pilcher said her involvement in these leadership roles has given her a chance to see how Vestavia Hills truly works, and she believes there is a place for a mom and former educator to help build on the success that the city has had.

Vestavia Hills looks a lot different than when her father first took office in 2008, she said. With Jeff Downes at the helm as city manager, she believes the city is headed in the right direction.

“I think it's just sticking with protecting our infrastructure, protecting our current facilities and doing what's best for everybody in Vestavia Hills, whether that's families, whether that's singles, whether that's elderly,” she said. “I just think it's bringing everybody for good for our entire city. I'm all about relationships, and I think that's the core of everything.

Pilcher said her priority as a councilwoman would be to find growth opportunities for the city that the city can manage well and that the schools and infrastructure can handle.

Taking care of the city’s first responders also is a priority, as is investing in public spaces like Wald Park and recreational amenities in Liberty Park that are there for both residents and visitors to the city, she said.

Those amenities draw people in, and those people in turn spend money in the city, which helps generate tax revenue to support city services, Pilcher said.

City officials must protect the size, integrity and reputation of Vestavia’s schools and make sure that traffic and infrastructure needs are met as the city grows, she said.

“I think Jeff [Downes] has done a great job. I think our current council has done a great job of bringing in really smart choices, and I think we have to just continue to bring in smart choices for growth, whether that’s even annexations and things like that,” she said.

“Vestavia Hills is a wonderful place to live, and I think, why not keep that going and make it even better and better and build on what we've done and just keep the successes coming?” Pilcher said. “Let’s keep moving Vestavia forward so that my two girls want to come back here.”

Pierce said, while he won’t be running for City Council, he still plans to be an active resident of the city and serve the community in different ways. Also, there are still five months left on his council term, so he will continue to fulfill his duties to the best of his ability during that time, he said.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve this community, and I am proud of the progress that we have made during my time on the City Council,” he said. “Vestavia Hills is a special place, and we have an amazing team who will continue to build upon the great work that has already been accomplished.”