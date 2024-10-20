PHOTOS: Scenes from 2024 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event

Attendees at the 2024 Haunt the Hills event put on by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Attendees at the 2024 Haunt the Hills event put by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Attendees at the 2024 Haunt the Hills event put by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Thousands of people turned out for the 2024 Haunt the Hills event at Wald Park on Saturday.

There were princesses, cavemen, astronauts, superheroes, athletes, barnyard animals, jellyfish and even a live bag of popcorn wandering out gathering candy and other treats from Vestavia Hills businesses between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Michelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, which put on the event, estimated there were between 2,500 and 3,000 people and more than 50 businesses and other organizations that set up tables to give out candy.

Christopher Bissett won the pumpkin carving contest, while someone named Anastasiya won the pumpkin decorating contest.

There were several winners in the costume contest, with awards given out by age group:

  • 0-4: Anna Cole
  • 5-8: Vihaan Mehnotna
  • 9-12: Lily Brunson
  • Teens and adults: Raj Gupta
  • Groups: The Jones family (Lauren, Van, Piper, Heidi and Penny)
  • Pets: Tilly Machen

“It’s been a really fun time,” Hawkins said. “Lots of kids and lots of candy from our vendors.”

After winners were announced for the costume contest and pumpkin carving and decorating contests, families gathered on the lawn to watch the “Halloweentown” movie at 6:30 p.m.