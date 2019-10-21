PGA pro Eshleman earns significant honor

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Eric Eshleman at the Country Club of Birmingham. Eshleman was named the 2019 PGA Professional of the Year.

Eric Eshleman has been a PGA golf professional for 24 years. Recently, he was awarded the highest honor he could earn.

This past summer, Eshleman was named the PGA Golf Professional of the Year, which is one of eight awards a PGA professional can win.

Eshleman is a Vestavia Hills resident and the golf director at the Country Club of Birmingham, where he has served since 2006. Eshleman said he is representing around 29,000 other PGA professionals in America by winning the award. He called it the highlight of his career.

“It’s like my version of winning the Green Jacket at The Masters,” Eshleman said. “It’s the highest honor a PGA professional can receive.”

Eshleman said he learned in June he would be receiving the award, but he had to keep it a secret until it was announced in late July. He said he was happy once the PGA announced it because he could then share the news with family and friends.

Eshleman said the honor is the culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication that started when he joined the PGA Professionals. But golf has always been important to him.

“It’s been a huge part of my life since I was 10 years old,” he said.

The PGA of America released a press release July 24 announcing Eshleman’s recognition. The press release outlined some of the things Eshleman has done as a member of the PGA Professionals.

“A 24-year PGA Member, Eshleman has demonstrated a passion and commitment to training and mentoring fellow PGA Professionals throughout his career and has served in advisory roles on several golf committees,” the press release said. “He helped raise the image and status of the section and established a fundraising program for its foundation, while his stint as president included the approval of the section name change (formerly the Dixie section).

“He has trained many PGA Professionals to become outstanding golf instructors, stemming from his devotion to bettering the golf community and fostering relationships with the individuals he mentors. Under his leadership, the Country Club of Birmingham has averages more than 2,400 lessons annually since 2014.”

Eshleman won a state championship in his home state of Arizona and then proceeded to play golf in college at the University of Nebraska before ultimately ending up in Birmingham.

Eshleman said he is excited to win the award but also to bring some recognition to the Country Club of Birmingham.

“I’m really happy to share this with our country club, family and friends,” he said.

Eshleman said he hopes the game of golf pays attention to the youth so its keeps going strong.

“I hope more attention is given to the importance of a great junior program,” he said. “Kids are the future of our game, so we must all be committed to raising kids in golf, a game for a lifetime.”