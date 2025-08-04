Party set to send Vestavia Hills' Addison Shoemaker to Miss America's Teen competition

× Expand Photo by Frank Carnaggio Miss Alabama's Teen 2025 Addison Shoemaker

A sendoff party has been planned for this Sunday, Aug. 10, for Vestavia Hills’ Addison Shoemaker as she prepares to head off to the Miss America’s Teen competition in Orlando.

The sendoff party for Shoemaker, who is Miss Alabama’s Teen 2025, will be at the Junior League of Birmingham office at 2212 20th Ave. S. in Birmingham from 2 to 4 p.m.

Shoemaker, who is a rising junior at Briarwood Christian School, beat out 38 other teens from across the state in the Miss Alabama’s Teen competition in March. She was competing as Miss Historic Springville’s Teen, the preliminary competition she won, and performed a dance routine as her talent.

Shoemaker’s community service initiative is called Cheering on Children’s, which is the name of a nonprofit she created to support child life programs at children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Miss America’s Teen competition will be held at The Walt Disney Theater at The Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando. The contestants are scheduled to have an arrival ceremony on Sept. 1, a preliminary on Sept. 2, talent demonstrations on Sept. 4 and the final competition and crowing of the winner on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The public is invited to the sendoff party this Sunday.